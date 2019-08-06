FASTSIGNS® Launches First Location in Queens, New York

CARROLLTON, Texas, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS International, Inc. recently announced the opening of a new center location under the support of franchising industry veteran Greg Carafello of Executive Franchise Group, LLC. Carafello is working to utilize his New York business relationships to bring this region's centers through the process from opening to actively thriving business.

As part of his Area Representative Agreement with FASTSIGNS®, Carafello agreed to develop new FASTSIGNS locations in all of the city's five boroughs, as well as oversee franchise development and provide operational support for the market throughout its ongoing growth. FASTSIGNS currently has two existing locations in Manhattan and Staten Island, with plans to develop more than 20 additional centers in the coming years. With this plan in place, FASTSIGNS has the opportunity to penetrate the business market and increase the market share.

FASTSIGNS of South Ozone Park in Queens is the first of its kind to open under the direction of Carafello. Franchisees, Candy and Graydon Grush have converted their current sign business to a FASTSIGNS center, and as a conversion, the center is well on its way to success with a ready-to-utilize book of business.

"After joining one of the most respected names in franchising and number one in the signage segment, I have begun to drive FASTSIGNS' expansion throughout New York City," said Carafello. "I know that Candy and Graydon Grush, franchisees with FASTSIGNS of South Ozone Park, are the right candidates for the brand, and I look forward to positioning them for success and supporting them for many years to come."

Expansion in the NYC metro area includes additional locations that are planned, already sold and under development such as White Plains, NY, New York City and the West Hempstead area of Long Island.

"We are extremely excited to have this Queens location as a first step in Greg spearheading FASTSIGNS' growth efforts in the New York City area," said Mark Jameson, EVP of Franchise Support and Development, FASTSIGNS International, Inc. "We are confident that with nearly four decades of experience in the franchise and sign and graphics industries in the local market, this is a great first step for Greg to drive our expansion in an area with so much potential."

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 700 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in nine countries including the United States, Canada, Chile, England, Grand Cayman, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). Locations are slated to open in two additional countries - Malta and Spain - in 2019.

FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive signage and visual graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, promote their products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touch points.

FASTSIGNS centers provide architectural and interior decor graphics, fleet vehicle graphics, digital signs and digital signage content, event graphics, displays, banners, posters, ADA signage, safety and identification signs and much more, as well as handle everything from design to project management to installation.

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is a recipient of many awards, including being ranked the #1 franchise opportunity in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 for the past three years, and Best-in-Category in the business services sector on Franchise Business Review's list of the top 200 franchises for multiple years.

Learn more about sign and visual graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com .

Follow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns , Twitter @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS . For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson (mark.jameson@fastsigns.com or call 214.346.5679).

Contacts:

Leah Edwards

FASTSIGNS Corporate Communications

leah.edwards@fastsigns.com

214-346-5792

SOURCE FASTSIGNS International, Inc.

