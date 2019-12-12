FASTSIGNS Named One of Franchise Dictionary Magazine's 100 Game Changers of 2019

CARROLLTON, Texas, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS International, Inc. , franchisor of FASTSIGNS®, the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise, announced today it was named one of Franchise Dictionary Magazine's 100 Game Changers of 2019. FASTSIGNS was recognized for its leadership in the $29 billion signage industry, explosive domestic and international growth, and providing strong support to help veterans become entrepreneurs.

"We're thrilled that Franchise Dictionary Magazine has recognized FASTSIGNS as a game changer in the industry for the second year in a row," said Mark Jameson, Executive Vice President of Franchise Support and Development, FASTSIGNS International, Inc. "Year after year, our team continues to work hard to remain the top-ranked sign and graphics franchisor and provide unparalleled support to help our franchisees be successful. This recognition is a testament to our strength and leadership in our space."

"Franchising itself is a game changer because it allows people to step into business ownership quickly and successfully, and with support. Each step along the way is explained so people can enter business ownership without the stress of going it alone," said Alesia Visconti, CEO & Publisher, Franchise Dictionary Magazine. "A brand that makes our 100 Game Changer issue sets itself apart!"

FASTSIGNS has reported exceptional results this year. In the U.S. the brand signed 40 franchise agreements to develop new, co-branded, and conversion centers and is projected to open over 30 locations this year. Internationally, FASTSIGNS opened its first locations in Chile and Malta and signed master franchise agreements to develop centers in France and the Dominican Republic. FASTSIGNS is continuing to seek qualified candidates to grow its international footprint in target markets throughout the world, including Québec, New Zealand, and Brazil, as well as countries throughout North Africa, Southwest Asia, Latin America, and Europe.

FASTSIGNS currently offers veterans and first responders, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, sheriffs, and firefighters, a 50-percent reduction on the franchise fee — a savings of $24,875.

FASTSIGNS is consistently ranked as a top franchise opportunity. In 2019, Entrepreneur magazine named FASTSIGNS the #1 franchise opportunity in its category and 95 overall on its annual Franchise 500 ® list, making it the only sign, graphics, and visual communications franchise to be recognized in the top 100. Entrepreneur also named FASTSIGNS one of the Top Franchises for Veterans in 2019. FASTSIGNS also was recognized as one of the top business opportunities for veterans in Franchise Business Review's 2019 Top Franchises for Veterans report. FASTSIGNS was named to the 2019 America's Best Franchises to Buy list by Forbes magazine. FASTSIGNS made Franchise Direct's list of the Top 100 Franchises 2019 and ranked #2 on this year's Franchise Gator Top 100 list, both ranking the best franchises for 2019. Franchise Business Review has recognized FASTSIGNS as one of the "Best of the Best" for franchisee satisfaction for the last 10 years, as well as naming FASTSIGNS to its "Innovative Franchises" list in 2017, and its Top 50 Franchises for Women and Top Service Franchise lists in 2019. In 2018, Franchise Business Review named FASTSIGNS a "Best-in-Category" franchise. This year, the Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) awarded FASTSIGNS International, Inc. the Franchisees' Choice Designation for the seventh consecutive year for its strong relationship with Canadian franchisees, as well as extensive franchisee training and support.

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 700 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in 10 countries including the United States, Canada, Chile, England, Grand Cayman, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, Malta, Spain, and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®).

FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive signage and visual graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, promote their products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touch points.

FASTSIGNS centers provide architectural and interior decor graphics, fleet vehicle graphics, digital signs and digital signage content, event graphics, displays, banners, posters, ADA signage, safety and identification signs and much more, as well as handle everything from design to project management to installation.

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is a recipient of many awards, including being ranked the #1 franchise opportunity in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 for the past three years, and Best-in-Category in the business services sector on Franchise Business Review's list of the top 200 franchises for multiple years.

Learn more about sign and visual graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com .

Follow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns , Twitter @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS . For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson (mark.jameson@fastsigns.com or call 214.346.5679).

