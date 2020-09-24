FASTSIGNS® Recruiting Existing Business Owners Looking to Grow Through Its Cobrand and Conversion Program

- FASTSIGNS Offers Entrepreneurs Opportunity to Partner with Leading Sign, Graphics, and Visual Communications Franchisor with Proven Business Model and Unparalleled Training and Support -

CARROLLTON, Texas, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS International, Inc. , franchisor of FASTSIGNS®, the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise, is recruiting existing business owners looking to grow through its cobrand and conversion program. The franchise offering allows entrepreneurs to add a FASTSIGNS to their business or fully convert their store to a FASTSIGNS center to take advantage of FASTSIGNS' established brand recognition, state-of-the-art products, unmatched training and support, and status as the No. 1 franchise opportunity in the sign and graphics industry.

Earlier this year, FASTSIGNS centers nationwide were deemed essential as COVID-19 forced thousands of businesses across the country to temporarily close, allowing FASTSIGNS franchisees to pivot their services to best serve their customers and local communities.

"Small business owners have been navigating through the unknown during the pandemic, with many businesses struggling and others shutting their doors forever. But FASTSIGNS franchisees have fared extremely well with the backing of our strong support center, allowing them to be in business for themselves, but not by themselves during these unprecedented times," said Mark Jameson, EVP of Franchise Support and Development, FASTSIGNS International, Inc. "At FASTSIGNS, we stay on the cutting edge of technology and trends, so our franchisees don't have to, and, throughout the COVID-19 outbreak, our constant stream of knowledge and resources amplified their ability to focus on what matters most — their customers. With a recognized brand name, advanced technology, a global supply chain network and an international system of franchisees, we're proud to assist existing businesses as they look to diversify their product offerings and services to weather this storm."

FASTSIGNS has helped countless owners of print shops, photography studios, camera stores, embroidery shops, and more add a FASTSIGNS to their existing business or fully convert their center to a FASTSIGNS franchise. In 2019 alone, cobrand and conversion centers opened in markets including Brooklyn, New York; Windsor, California; and Findlay, Ohio among others. FASTSIGNS franchisees receive ongoing training and support to stay ahead of the competition and exceed the needs of their local business community. Both the co-brand franchise opportunity and conversion can be started with only $15,000 down on the initial franchise fee and lower royalties during the first 12 months.

"After establishing a thriving business within my local community over the past two decades, I was looking for a new way to expand and take my signage and awnings shop to the next level," said Nikki Taheri, who converted her existing business to a FASTSIGNS center in Bayonne, New Jersey, with her husband, Brendan Duane. "FASTSIGNS has proven to be an invaluable partner as they've provided us with a deeper connection to the signage industry. Beyond the national brand name recognition, FASTSIGNS gives us access to new resources, immeasurable support and vendor relationships, which allow our business to provide additional services to our customers."

FASTSIGNS is known in the industry for equipping its franchisees with tools vital to securing the ongoing success of each individual location. In addition to the brand's online FASTSIGNS University, FASTSIGNS partners with 1HUDDLE, a workforce-training platform that converts unique training content into science-backed, quick-burst training games that are proven to accelerate workforce productivity.

FASTSIGNS also offers a special incentive for first responders, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, sheriffs, and firefighters, which includes a 50% reduction on the franchise fee — a savings of $24,875.

FASTSIGNS is consistently ranked as a top franchise opportunity. In 2020, Entrepreneur magazine named FASTSIGNS the #1 franchise opportunity in its category and #55 overall on its annual Franchise 500 ® list, making it the only sign, graphics, and visual communications franchise to be recognized in the top 100. Entrepreneur also named FASTSIGNS a Top Growth Franchise for 2020. Additionally, Franchise Gator named FASTSIGNS to its Top 100 Franchises of 2020 list, and Franchise Business Review named FASTSIGNS one of its Top Franchises for Second Careers . In 2019, Entrepreneur named FASTSIGNS one of the Top Franchises for Veterans , and the brand was also recognized in Franchise Business Review's Top Franchises for Veterans report, was named to America's Best Franchises to Buy list by Forbes magazine, and made Franchise Direct's list of the Top 100 Franchises. Franchise Business Review has also recognized FASTSIGNS as one of the "Best of the Best" for franchisee satisfaction for the last 10 years as well as its Top 50 Franchises for Women and Top Service Franchises lists in 2019.

For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or 214-346-5679).

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. celebrates its 35th anniversary in business in 2020 as the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 735 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in 9 countries including the United States and Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, the United Arab Emirates, Malta, France and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®).

FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive signage and graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, promote their products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touchpoints. FASTSIGNS has been ranked the #1 franchise opportunity in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 for the past four years, a 2019 Top Franchises for Veterans by Franchise Business Review and a 2019 America's Best Franchises to Buy list by Forbes magazine.

Learn more about sign and graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com . Follow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns , Twitter @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS . For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

