FASTSIGNS® Seeks Franchisees At ISA Sign Expo April 24-26

CARROLLTON, Texas, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS International, Inc., franchisor of FASTSIGNS®, the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise, announced that it is seeking franchisees at the upcoming ISA International Sign Expo held in Las Vegas, Nevada, from April 24-26. The annual show is one of the largest gatherings of sign and graphics professionals, and FASTSIGNS is targeting co-brand and conversion prospects, where independent print and sign shop owners can expand their existing business or convert their business to FASTSIGNS.

"The ISA International Sign Expo draws more than 20,000 industry leaders annually, and each year we're pleased to meet with business owners from across the nation to introduce them to the unique opportunity of converting or co-branding their existing business to a FASTSIGNS center," said Mark Jameson, EVP of Franchise Support and Development, FASTSIGNS International. "For industry entrepreneurs looking to grow their business, FASTSIGNS is committed to helpings our franchisees stay ahead of industry trends, and provides state-of-the-art technology, unmatched training materials, brand recognition, and operational support, among other resources that have proven to be vital to growing a profitable business. We're looking forward to exhibiting at the event and welcome eager entrepreneurs to visit our booth while on-site."

FASTSIGNS will exhibit at Booth #4153 on the trade show floor at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, in Las Vegas. The brand is seeking entrepreneurs with an established business that are interested in diversifying their product lines and services to meet the growing demand for state-of-the-art signage and visual communications solutions. FASTSIGNS has helped countless owners of print shops, photography studios, camera stores, embroidery shops, and more, add a FASTSIGNS to their existing business or fully convert their store to a FASTSIGNS franchise. FASTSIGNS franchisees receive ongoing training and support to stay ahead of the competition and exceed the needs of their local business community. Both the co-brand franchise opportunity and conversion can be started with only $15,000 down on the initial franchise fee.

Franchisee Karrie Brock opened her own sign business 21 years ago, which she converted to FASTSIGNS in 2011. She now owns two FASTSIGNS locations in Toledo and Maumee, Ohio.

"FASTSIGNS really showed us where we could take our business to the next level," Brock said. "Learning about the industry before everyone knows what's coming is a huge advantage. And having that bigger vision from CEO Catherine Monson has been excellent for our team because it has driven us to do more and be more."

FASTSIGNS is known in the industry for equipping its franchisees with tools vital to securing the ongoing success of each individual location. In 2018, FASTSIGNS announced the launch of its partnership with 1HUDDLE, a workforce-training platform that converts unique training content into science-backed, quick-burst training games that are proven to accelerate workforce productivity. Additionally, FASTSIGNS announced the launch of a special incentive for first responders, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, sheriffs, and firefighters, which includes a 50-percent reduction on the franchise fee — a savings of $24,875.

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. was ranked the #1 franchise opportunity in its category and 95 overall on Entrepreneur magazine's 2019 Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Acknowledged by entrepreneurs and franchisors as a top competitive tool of measurement, the Franchise 500® recognizes FASTSIGNS, the only sign, graphics, and visual communications franchise to be recognized in the top 100, for its exceptional performance in areas including financial strength and stability, growth rate, and brand power. FASTSIGNS also ranked #2 on this year's Franchise Gator Top 100 list, ranking the best franchises for 2019. FASTSIGNS also has been ranked by Franchise Business Review as one of the "Best of the Best" for franchisee satisfaction for the last 10 years. Additionally, FASTSIGNS also was named to Franchise Business Review's "Innovative Franchises" list in 2017 and a "Best-in-Category" franchise by Franchise Business Review in 2018. In 2019, the Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) awarded FASTSIGNS International, Inc. the Franchisees' Choice Designation for the seventh consecutive year for its strong relationship with Canadian franchisees, as well as extensive franchisee training and support.

For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson (mark.jameson@fastsigns.com or 214-346-5679).

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 700 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in nine countries including the United States, Canada, Chile, England, Grand Cayman, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). Locations are slated to open in two additional countries - Malta and Spain - in 2019.

FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive signage and visual graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, promote their products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touch points.

FASTSIGNS centers provide architectural and interior decor graphics, fleet vehicle graphics, digital signs and digital signage content, event graphics, displays, banners, posters, ADA signage, safety and identification signs and much more, as well as handle everything from design to project management to installation.

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is a recipient of many awards, including being ranked the #1 franchise opportunity in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 for the past three years, and Best-in-Category in the business services sector on Franchise Business Review's list of the top 200 franchises for multiple years.

Learn more about sign and visual graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com .

Follow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns , Twitter @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS . For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson (mark.jameson@fastsigns.com or call 214.346.5679).

CONTACT:

Chelsea Bear

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

cbear@fish-consulting.com

SOURCE FASTSIGNS International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.fastsigns.com

