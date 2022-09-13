FASTSIGNS® Showcasing Franchise Expansion Opportunities in New England Market for Co-brands and with Conversions

The Leading Sign, Graphics and Visual Communications Franchise Exhibiting at the 2022 SBI/NSSA Northeast Conference and Expo

CARROLLTON, Texas, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS International, Inc. , franchisor of FASTSIGNS®, the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise in the nation, will attend the 2022 SBI/NSSA Northeast Conference and Expo (Booth #308) at the Rhode Island Convention Center on Sept. 19-21. The conference will focus on how sign shops can increase sales and profits through strong business management and operational efficiency. It is also an opportunity for FASTSIGNS to showcase its franchise opportunity in Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Massachusetts in particular through the company's co-brands and conversions program for independent sign business and printers.

"We look forward to expanding the FASTSIGNS brand into Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Massachusetts for the first time and growing our presence throughout New England," said Mark Jameson, Chief Support and Development Officer at Propelled Brands. "FASTSIGNS offers a variety of franchising options, from owning a franchise to adapting an existing sign business through a co-brand or conversion. With our proven business model and ongoing support to our franchise network, we're proud to offer new opportunities to New England business owners as we set them up for success."

FASTSIGNS is currently seeking qualified franchisees with an emphasis on existing businesses to co-brand or convert. Owners of sign businesses can convert the business into a FASTSIGNS center to benefit from the proven business model and support system, or add a FASTSIGNS center to an existing business to receive training and support from the franchise system for just $15,000 down.

FASTSIGNS offers a special incentive for veterans and first responders, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, sheriffs and firefighters, which includes a 50% reduction on the franchise fee -- a savings of $24,875. To date, FASTSIGNS operates more than 760 locations in 46 states and eight countries. Of these FASTSIGNS franchisees, around 14% are owned by veterans.

For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or 214-346-5679)

For more information about the SBI NSSA Northeast Conference & Expo, visit https://nssasign.org/ .

For more information about owning a FASTSIGNS franchise, visit https://www.fastsigns.com .

SOURCE FASTSIGNS International, Inc.