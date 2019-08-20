FASTSIGNS(R) Franchisees and Vendors Give Back to St. Louis Schools During FASTSIGNS Annual Outside Sales Summit

CARROLLTON, Texas, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attendees at the 2019 FASTSIGNS Outside Sales Summit in St. Louis, Missouri partnered with the Little Bit Foundation to assemble and donate 2,000 Back-to-School bags as part of a "FASTSIGNS Community Giveback." The bags, containing pencils, markers and more, were assembled on Saturday, August 10 during the "Breakfast with a Purpose" event. The Riverview Gardens School District was the recipient, with school supply kits created for 2,000 of their most deserving students.

FASTSIGNS Community Giveback

The Little Bit Foundation supports 13,000 students in the St. Louis and surrounding areas. 2,000 of these children live in extreme poverty and lack the basic essentials, which can inhibit their ability to focus in the classroom, engage in learning and be a successful student.

Through the FASTSIGNS Community Giveback Project, Franchisees and their employees from five countries, as well as FASTSIGNS International team members and vendors, came together to support an important cause and help the St. Louis community.

"At FASTSIGNS, we believe in leaving the communities where we host events better than we found them, and this is why we created the Community Giveback Project. Along with our partners in giving at the annual "Breakfast with a Purpose," we were honored to have the opportunity to help support students at Riverview Gardens School District," said Tracy Lake, Director of Events at FASTSIGNS International, Inc.

Partners in giving for this event included Click2Sell, Avery Dennison, Grimco, Zoo Printing, COLEX, Glantz and Window Film Depot who generously contributed funds for the donation items.

"The partnership with FASTSIGNS was amazing! Because of their donation of time, talent and resources, we will be able to help all of the elementary school children in an entire district go back to school fully prepared," said Betsy Schmidt, Donor and Community Relationships Manager. "Having the FASTSIGNS team assemble the kits saved our small staff HOURS of time packing school supplies. We are truly grateful for their commitment to help the Riverview Gardens School District students return to school ready for success! We thank the entire FASTSIGNS network!"

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 700 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in nine countries including the United States, Canada, Chile, England, Grand Cayman, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). Locations are slated to open in two additional countries - Malta and Spain - in 2019.

FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive signage and visual graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, promote their products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touch points.

FASTSIGNS centers provide architectural and interior decor graphics, fleet vehicle graphics, digital signs and digital signage content, event graphics, displays, banners, posters, ADA signage, safety and identification signs and much more, as well as handle everything from design to project management to installation.

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is a recipient of many awards, including being ranked the #1 franchise opportunity in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 for the past three years, and Best-in-Category in the business services sector on Franchise Business Review's list of the top 200 franchises for multiple years.

Learn more about sign and visual graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com .

Follow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns , Twitter @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS . For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson (mark.jameson@fastsigns.com or call 214.346.5679).

