Fastweb Utilizes Matching Technology to Provide Students Part-Time Job Opportunities

WESTON, Mass., Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastweb, the leading website for scholarship and financial aid information and part of the Monster network, now provides students with part-time job opportunities through their proven matching technology.

For over 23 years, Fastweb has used its matching technology to provide students with relevant scholarship and internship opportunities to help them achieve their educational goals. Now, Fastweb is utilizing this same technology to match students to part-time job opportunities. The part-time jobs functionality is powered by Monster, a global leader in connecting people and jobs, and is refreshed daily, creating a database upwards of 9,000 opportunities on any given day. Part-time job positions are available in top industries including retail, childcare, the food industry, and many others.

"Our ability to connect students with part-time job opportunities by utilizing our existing matching technology and easy-to-use interface is another way we can help them achieve their college objectives," said Mark Nelson, Vice President, Fastweb. "Additionally, employers are now able to showcase their opportunities to even more qualified candidates in the search to fill these vital positions".

Employers who post part-time job opportunities through Monster will see an impressive student response, which has already shown a 33 percent apply rate since the program began in June. This is another way Monster is reaching qualified candidates and connecting them with top employers; these student candidates have many attributes that today's employers are seeking to fill key part-time positions. Top majors of Fastweb users include: STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math), Healthcare/Nursing, Business/Marketing/Accounting, Psychology and Education. Approximately 60 percent of Fastweb students are between the ages of 18 and 25, 45 percent are high school seniors, and 37 percent are in college or graduate school. Fastweb receives an average of 2.2 million monthly visits and 1.6 million new members per year.

Now Fastweb students will be matched to scholarship, internship and part-time job opportunities to support all students seeking ways to pay for school. More helpful free online resources are available on Fastweb.com and on the Fastweb app.

About Fastweb:

Fastweb, a top site in the Monster network, is the nation's recognized leader in helping students pay for school, by providing scholarship and financial aid information, as well as information on jobs and internships. As the oldest and most popular free online scholarship matching service, one out of three college-bound seniors use the site and more than 50 million users have benefitted from Fastweb's information and services. Fastweb lets students create personalized profiles that can be matched against its expansive databases of colleges and scholarships. To learn more about Fastweb, visit www.fastweb.com and follow Fastweb on social media for the latest on paying for school all year long: Twitter (at @PayingForSchool); Facebook; Instagram and Pinterest.

About Monster

Monster is a global leader in connecting people and jobs. Every day, Monster makes meaningful human connections that advance lives and strengthen businesses by helping individuals find better jobs and employers find the best talent. For more than 20 years, Monster has worked to transform the recruiting industry. Today, the company leverages advanced technology using intelligent digital, social and mobile solutions, including the flagship website Monster.com®, Monster's innovative app, and a vast array of products and services. Monster is a digital venture owned by Randstad North America, a subsidiary of Randstad Holding, a $26 billion (US) global provider of HR services.

