Fat Brain Toy Co. Announces Distribution of Timber Tots by Klorofil from Vulli, Maker of Sophie la girafe ®

ELKHORN, Neb., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fat Brain Toy Co., a nationwide leader in the specialty toy industry, and Vulli, maker of Sophie la girafe ®, are proud to announce a distribution partnership for North America, brokered by Anjar & Becker Associates, which revisits an iconic toy line from the 1970s and adds several new brand extensions. The companies reached an agreement just prior to the kickoff of the American International Toy Fair in New York City.

Timber Tots by Klorofil, (originally called TreeTots when distributed in the 1970s) is a new brand based on 3 universal values: Family, Nature and Magic which all appeal to both children and parents. A range that promotes imagination and interaction through countless stories to tell. This line of playsets, vehicles, and lovely animal characters also features a surprising « Pop and play » effect aimed at girls and boys from 18 months to 5 years.

Leading the line is the iconic and instantly recognizable Magic Treehouse. Several new additions including Mushroom Surprise House, Enchanted Park, Hazelnut House, Adventure Bus, and a cast of 4 Timber Tots families have been added to the line, which is sure to resonate with a wide neutral gender preschool audience.

"This was one of the most beloved toys of my childhood," said Karen Carson, Fat Brain Toys Co-founder. "Each time we've shown The Magic Treehouse to colleagues or friends, there is an immediate reaction of 'Hey! I had that as a kid and I loved it!'

Carson also explained, "There's an age gap in the marketplace for imaginative playsets. Timber Tots by Klorofil fills that space and we are so excited to introduce this magical line to the specialty toy industry. We know today's preschoolers and parents will fall in love with it."

Eric Rossi, General Manager of the French company, Vulli commented, "After a highly successful release in France in 2018, we are thrilled that Timber Tots by Klorofil has found a home with such a highly respected company as Fat Brain Toy Co. We have been very impressed by the Fat Brain Toy Co. team, their forward thinking for the brand and we look forward to a long and successful partnership in North America."

Jonathan Becker, President of Anjar Co. LLC said, "We're proud to facilitate the distribution of Timber Tots by Klorofil from the Makers of Sophie la girafe ®, and we're happy to represent Vulli again."

Patti Becker, CEO of Becker Associates LLC added, "We're thrilled to launch this wonderful brand in North America through Fat Brain Toy Co. We've been impressed by Fat Brain's team for many years and look forward to working closely together."

The Timber Tots by Klorofil line currently offers thirteen unique items, including playsets, vehicles, and figures. For more details, and to see the full line in person, visit Fat Brain Toy Co.'s booth, #6435, and Anjar Co. LLC & Becker Associates LLC booth, #947, at the American International Toy Fair, February 16-19, 2019 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan.

Vulli, most famous for their Sophie la girafe ® brand is excited to expand their international footprint with Timber Tots by Klorofil which delivers a clear message - " Nature is magic ". "This line depicts the magic of nature in an imaginative and playful manner. The adorable and collectible playsets and loveable cast of animal characters emote a wonderful sense about nature's magic, and brings a highly visual and pictorial designed brand to the imaginative play arena for all new generations of children. The magical pop and play function of each piece is an absolute magical experience for little ones," Rossi explained.

"By combining great design, innovative use of materials, and open-ended play, Fat Brain Toy Co. has created a successful formula for toys that look as great as they play, and Timber Tots by Klorofil is no exception," explained Carson.

About Fat Brain Toys:

Fat Brain Toys is one of the nation's leading independent toy companies. Unlike mainstream alternatives, Fat Brain Toys creates and curates quality toys, games, and clever gifts, and enables children to learn through pure, authentic play. Fat Brain Toys are available at leading retailers around the world, including their own website, www.fatbraintoys.com. Fat Brain Toys is a family-owned and operated company based in Elkhorn, Nebraska.

About Vulli:

Founded in 1945, and specializing at the beginning in mechanical toys, the Vulli Company has become an expert in the world of nursery items and early childhood toys. Located in Rumilly in Haute-Savoie, France and home of the famous Sophie la girafe ® and Klorofil ® brands, the company designs and creates products adapted to the different stages of child development.

About Anjar & Becker Associates:

Anjar & Becker Associates are award-winning, full-service global brand management, IP licensing, and consulting agencies. The company has licensed more than 800 products, resulting in over $2 billion of sales. Jim Becker, Anjar's Founder, was inducted into the TOY INDUSTRY HALL OF FAME in 2018, during Anjar's 50th Anniversary year. www.BeckerAssoc.com

