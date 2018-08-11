Father of Atmospheric Water Generation Dato' Sri Ng Tat-Yung attended Royal Charity Dinner in Malaysia, Received Highest Honorary Commendation

The gala dinner started with the National Anthem of Malaysia. During Y.M. Tengku Jaril 's speech, His Majesty thanked the friends coming from six nations and the nine states of Malaysia to support the event. His Majesty said, "I am very honored to have Dato' Sri Prof. Ng Tat Yung from Hong Kong to officiate this event. His Excellency and me are bonded by brotherhood. I believe that our meeting today will make a lot of opportunities and our cooperation will come to a far-reaching meaning."

Y.M. Tengku Jaril is a close relative of the first Supreme Head of Malaysia, the uncle of the incumbent ruler of Negeri Sembilan. Y.M. Tengku Jaril awarded Dato' Sri Prof. Ng,Tat-yung the Highest Honorary Commendation. The dinner culminated in dances and songs with Malaysian ethnic characteristics among more than 500 guests.

Other officiating guests of the charity dinner included:

Member of Parliament of Batu, YB P. Prabakran Executive Director of TJS Group of Companies, Tunku Hannirah T. Faisal Director of V-Group, Dato Seri Dr. Vincent Lim GABUNGAN KETABAT DIRAJA NUSANTARA, YBhg Dato' Sri Moh Rosli Bin Rosli Bin Ani Managing Director of Asian Security Services , Dato Prabakaran JI Consultant Sofutions , Y.Bhg Dato Jaclie Tee Cheng Chua Officer in Charge of District Dang Wangi of Royal Malaysia Police Global Asset Capital Founder of ACP SHAHARUDDIN BIN ABDULLAH, Datuk John Lee Kim Tian JP General Manager of TJS Group Companies , Hussin Shansudin Chairman of Penang Zhong Hua Artifacts Association, Hor Wei Yee

SOURCE Heaven Springs Dynasty Harvest