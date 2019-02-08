Father of the U.S. JOBS Act to Keynote KoreSummit Miami 2019

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KoreConX is proud to announce David Weild will be the keynote speaker for their KoreSummit Miami event, to be held on Feb. 20.

Mr. Weild is part of KoreConX's Board of Advisors and played an instrumental role in the creation of the Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act, the bill signed by President Obama in 2012 that encourages funding for Small Business. Not only did Weild directly support the bill, he also co-authored studies providing core arguments to support the act and testified before Congress on the matter.

Weild is also a former Vice Chairman and executive committee member of The NASDAQ Stock Market and spent several years running the Wall Street investment banking and equity capital markets businesses. He is now dedicated to acting as CEO and Chairman in his own company, Weild & Co., considered by LaRoche Research as one of the fastest growing investment banks in the U.S. in 2017.

"2019 is the year of tokenized securities. The regulators are closing the circle and there is no more space for mistakes, you have no choice but to comply with the regulators, which in the end is the most cost-effective way to operate," said David Weild. "That's why it is so important that we have events such as the KoreSummit, which aim to educate the public on what tokenizing securities is, and all the different considerations they entail, from regulation to investor relations."

"For me personally there is no person in this planet that brings this level of credibility to the capital markets and provides clear insight. We are truly honored to have David Wild as part of the KoreSummit next month in Miami," said Oscar Jofre, Co-Founder & CEO of KoreConX.

"We are fortunate to count on his expertise as an adviser, and we are thrilled to have him sharing his vast knowledge of the private capital markets formation with our ecosystem."

Mr. Weild will be the morning Keynote speaker at the KoreSummit Miami. An invite-only, educational event which brings together top thought-leaders in securities law, capital markets, secondary markets, investor relations, compliance, and marketing in the private company sector. More information regarding the event, including agenda, can be found at https://www.koresummit.io.

KoreConX is the world's first highly-secure permissioned blockchain ecosystem for fully-compliant tokenized securities worldwide.

To ensure compliance with securities regulation and corporate law, the KoreConX all-in-one, AI-based blockchain platform manages the full lifecycle of tokenized securities including the issuance, trading, clearing, settlement, management, reporting, corporate actions, and custodianship. KoreConX connects companies to the capital markets and secondary markets facilitating access to capital and liquidity for private investors.

KoreConX is the first secure, all-in-one platform for private companies to manage their capital market activity and stakeholder communications. Removing the burden of fragmented systems and inefficient tools across multiple vendors, KoreConX offers a single environment to connect companies, investors and broker/dealers. Leveraged for investor relations and fundraising, private companies can share and manage corporate records and investments including portfolio management, capitalization table management, virtual minute book, security registers, transfer agent services and virtual deal rooms for raising capital.

