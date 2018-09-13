Fatherhood Ad Campaign Reminds Dads that Playing Catch with Girls is an Important Moment

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8400551-ad-council-fathers-daughters-playing-catch/

"Being the father of four children, I understand fully the importance of my presence in their lives," said Kenneth Braswell, Director, National Responsible Fatherhood Clearinghouse. "Over time, I've grown to understand that it was the time we spent together that was most valuable, not the specific activity. These videos highlight the fact that even playing catch with our girls can create a memorable moment."

Multiple studies underscore the benefits girls reap from having an involved father in their lives. Daughters with involved fathers are more likely to graduate from college and enter higher paying, more demanding jobs traditionally held by men. The best bonding time between dads and daughters takes place during shared activities, such as playing a sport, working together or travelling together. When asked about moments when they felt especially connected to their dads, daughters commonly mention the time when they began to play a sport. These types of activities build trust and self-esteem, and in turn positive life outcomes like goal-directed behavior and optimistic thinking.

"This campaign addresses a critical issue and its newest iteration reminds fathers that both girls and boys benefit from their involvement during childhood," said Ad Council President and CEO Lisa Sherman. "We're excited to be working with Amy Hill and Chris Riess, two tremendously accomplished filmmakers, to tell the next chapter of this story in such an impactful and heartfelt way."

An extension of the longstanding Responsible Fatherhood media campaign, the video reminds fathers that the smallest moments spent with their daughters can make the biggest difference in their lives. A game of catch, or similar shared moment, creates space for dads to enhance communication with their daughters. During this time a daughter receives positive reinforcement from her dad and discusses meaningful and personal topics, which is linked to positive outcomes later in life.

"Our goal was to create a piece that was both personal and universal," said Amy Hill, director. "We knew that there was science behind the idea, and wanted to ensure that we brought it to life in an emotional and compelling way."

"As a father, I get to experience the incredible connection between father and daughter firsthand," said Chris Riess, director. "Even though I've experienced many small, special moments with my children, to witness these moments of connection through the lens was powerful and special."

The video is available on the Ad Council's social channels (YouTube, Facebook and Instagram).

Fathers are directed to Fatherhood.gov where users will find helpful tips, tools, information and jokes to help them get more involved with their kids. Stay connected with the campaign via social media on Facebook and Twitter. For more information or to access additional resources, visit www.fatherhood.gov.

ABOUT ACF

ACF supports programs that focus on responsible fatherhood, such as the Promoting Responsible Fatherhood grant program administered by the Office of Family Assistance (OFA). OFA currently funds 41 organizations across the United States to provide Responsible Fatherhood activities. New Pathways for Fathers and Families and Responsible Fatherhood Opportunities for Reentry and Mobility (ReFORM) demonstration grants are used to:

strengthen positive father-child engagement

improve employment and economic mobility opportunities; and

improve healthy relationships (including couple and co-parenting) and marriage.

ABOUT HHS

HHS supports responsible fatherhood in diverse ways. Because engaged fathers strengthen families and contribute to healthy outcomes for children, many HHS programs integrate support for fathers. These include Head Start, child support programs, and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. These programs are part of HHS' community-based efforts to promote strong, healthy family formation and maintenance, responsible fatherhood and parenting, and reentry opportunities for fathers returning from incarceration.

ABOUT NATIONAL RESPONSIBLE FATHERHOOD CLEARINGHOUSE

The National Responsible Fatherhood Clearinghouse (NRFC) is funded by the Administration for Children and Families' OFA to assist policymakers, practitioners, and fathers to promote and support responsible fatherhood. NRFC provides evidence-informed materials, resources, and tools including timely information on fatherhood issues, and access to print and electronic publications.

ABOUT THE AD COUNCIL

The Ad Council brings together the most creative minds in advertising and media to address the most worthy causes. Its innovative, pro bono social good campaigns raise awareness. They inspire action. They save lives. To learn more, visit AdCouncil.org follow the Ad Council's communities on Facebook and Twitter, and view the creative on YouTube.

ABOUT RIESS/HILL

Better known as RIESS | HILL, Chris Riess and Amy Hill are a married directing team distinguished for their candor and insight. They specialize in creating content that is socially responsible, passionate, candid, and crucial. The duo is currently signed with Wondros, a Los Angeles-based creative agency founded by Jesse Dylan that distills complex visions into compelling stories to inspire energy and foster global change.

SOURCE Ad Council