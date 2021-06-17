Father's Day 2021 - The Dads of Naturepedic Educate on Successfully Transitioning Toddlers to their First Big Kid Bed

"As a company founded by dads, we understand firsthand that transitioning your child from a crib to their first 'big kid bed' is a big moment, for both the parent and child. That's why we've developed a whole line of mattresses designed for their specific needs, from toddlers to teens, while giving parents peace of mind that their child is safe from harmful chemicals and questionable materials, like formaldehyde, flame retardant chemicals and barriers, vinyl, pesticides, and glues/adhesives, while they sleep" comments Jason Cik, Director of Regenerative Practices, Co-Founder of Naturepedic and father of three.

"My kids never liked to stay in their cribs. As soon as they were able to climb out, we knew it was time for a big kid's bed, all of my kids were in a similar developmental stage, around two years old," reflects Jeffrey Cik, President, Co-Founder of Naturepedic and father of four. "Every child is different, but when your child is showing signs of coming out of their crib, they almost make the decision for you," he adds. Their top transitioning tips include:

Knowing the Signs: If a toddler is 34 to 36 inches tall, between 18 months to 3 years old, or the height of the crib rail is less than three quarters of their height, it's likely time to switch. In both cases, your toddler will soon realize it's possible to climb right out of the crib and that's a sure sign they are ready for their "Big Kid Bed." Turn it into an Event: "Your child's first big kid bed is a big to do, it's their first big thing, much like getting training wheels off their bike, they feel a sense of independence," remarks Arin Schultz , father of four. "My kids were super excited to move into their big kids beds, they were even fighting over who got the top bunk!" adds Jeffrey Cik , "My advice would be to make a ritual about them becoming a bigger kid. Make it feel like a milestone for them. We even had a ceremony for one of my sons to help him let go of his pacifier! Doing so symbolized that it was time to make the transition. He still remembers it today!" Instill a Sense of Ownership: "A kid's bed is one of the few things in the house that is theirs, and theirs only. Their bed is their private space, a sacred environment, that's why our children wanted to decorate it to fit their personalities. It's something they could make their own, and instilling a sense of ownership helps strengthen their feelings of independence, " explains Jason Cik . Schultz adds, "My advice would be to let them decorate and pick out their own bedding, try to put something in there that fits their personality. This will make it all the more special and memorable for them." Make it Organic: "While sleeping on a certified organic mattress is important for the whole family, it's even more important when you're dealing with growing bodies and developing brains. Since we live in a world that's riddled with allergens, questionable chemicals, and other environmental factors that can impact health, it's important to make sure your child's bed is as free from these toxins as possible," adds Jeffrey Cik .

Designed with the transition in mind, Naturepedic's 2-in-1 Organic Kids Mattress and Verse Organic Kids Mattress are not only GOTS certified organic, but each product goes above and beyond to ensure safer, healthier sleep from the inside out. The 2-in-1 design features a waterproof side for children that are still potty training. The Verse design is great for young children and older kids, featuring a slightly firmer feel to help support kids' developing bones as they sleep. Both models are made without common allergens, flame-retardant chemicals, and any other questionable materials and chemicals. When it comes to the health and safety of your children's sleep, Naturepedic understands that there really is no room for compromise.

"When I went to buy a crib mattress for my first grandchild, I was appalled at what was being sold. So, fifteen years ago, I decided that there had to be a better way to make ethical, toxin-free crib mattress alternatives that would help safeguard innocent babies from a lifetime of health issues, including brain damage and cancer. Along with my two sons, I started Naturepedic , a certified organic and nontoxic mattress and bedding company, and together we developed an innovative line of mattresses to specifically meet the needs of developing children, fulfilling a missing gap across the mattress industry," comments Barry Cik. "Now, we are the leading GOTS-certified organic, MADE SAFE certified nontoxic mattress and bedding brand for the whole family, made in the USA."

