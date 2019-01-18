Fathers' Rights Attorney Jeffery M. Leving Reports Victory Reuniting Falsely Accused Dad With Baby Boy After Mother Tries to Flee Country, on Power 92.3 FM Today at 9:30 a.m. (CT)

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathers' Rights Attorney Jeffery M. Leving reports victory reuniting a distraught Chicago father with his baby boy after the mother hid the child while getting ready to flee the country, on Power 92.3FM today at 9:00 a.m. (CT). Listen Live at power92chicago.com .

Dad was getting his son ready for bed. Suddenly, the mother, reportedly yelled, she was going to move with the child out of the country, and called the police and claimed he hit her.

According to court documents, the police arrived and did not believe the mother's story, and left. An hour later, the mother called the police again and claimed dad tried to kill her with a knife. The police returned and did not believe the mother's claim again, and left.

The next day, dad learned the mother had run away with his son.

The Leving legal team, quickly designed a strategy to recover dad's baby and determined the mother was hiding the child in a shelter.

The Leving team argued to the Judge, the child needed to be returned to his father immediately, and he should be given custody and won . The Judge entered an Emergency Order requiring the mother to return the infant to his father, awarding the father custody, requiring the mother to surrender her passport, and denying her any visitation.

The mother refused to turn over the child. Local police went to the shelter and attempted to enforce the Order. The shelter, refused to allow the police inside the shelter to recover the infant. Leving filed another motion to request an order requiring the shelter's attorney to explain why the shelter was refusing to follow a court order, and to enforce it. The mother and the shelter's attorney appeared in court, and the Judge ordered the mother to surrender her passport and return the child to his father. After Court, the mother finally handed over the child to dad.

This dad never gave up hope and this little boy will now get to grow up with a father.

