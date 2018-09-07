FATHOM Creates Largest Privately Held Digital Manufacturing Ecosystem Thru Transformative Partnership With GoEngineer

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FATHOM, an advanced manufacturer with an expertise in 3D printing and additive manufacturing announced it has formed a strategic partnership with GoEngineer that builds on a shared vision for changing the ways products are designed, prototyped, and manufactured. FATHOM, and GoEngineer will leverage complementary strengths to provide each other's customers with industry-leading software, hardware, and manufacturing solutions that drive greater innovation.

Largest Product Development Ecosystem // FATHOM + GOENGINEER Partnership A shared vision for changing the ways products are designed, prototyped, and manufactured.

"GoEngineer shares similar values as FATHOM and their vision resonates with our own," said Michelle Mihevc, Co-Founder and Principal at FATHOM. "It's an exciting partnership in our industry because both FATHOM and GoEngineer are uniquely positioned to meet the ever-increasing demand for advanced tools and services that enhance and accelerate a company's product development and production processes."

The partnership allows both FATHOM and GoEngineer to scale in significant ways that will drive meaningful results for new and existing customers—FATHOM will entrust GoEngineer with the ongoing machine sales and support of its customers, and GoEngineer will look to FATHOM to meet its customer's growing needs for advanced prototype and manufacturing services.

"These digital tools are bringing people together, bringing FATHOM and GoEngineer together, bringing people from different disciplines together, and that will transform product design and development," said Ken Coburn, Founder and President at GoEngineer. "We are taking that next step to help companies along with their journey into digital manufacturing. As partners, we are going to help implement and apply advanced technologies in creative new ways."

"FATHOM is doing amazing work and they are so in touch with advanced manufacturing," said Brad Hansen, CEO at GoEngineer. "By combining their thought leadership, capabilities, and expertise with our own, it's going to create an experience that will be almost impossible for anyone else to match."

FATHOM's proven ecosystem of dynamic advanced manufacturing solutions has earned award-winning recognition. As of 2018, FATHOM has been ranked six consecutive times on Inc 500|5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in America. FATHOM has also been recognized year-over-year on the Inner City 100 list by ICIC as published in Fortune Magazine and the San Francisco Business Times' Fast 100 list of fastest-growing private companies in the Bay Area.

FATHOM has been selling and supporting enterprise-level 3D printing systems since 2008. Co-founders Stump and Mihevc then opened a full-service additive manufacturing facility in 2012. FATHOM's Seattle-based production center opened the following year. Today, the additive expert also offers traditional and hybrid processes (e.g., CNC machining, urethane casting, tooling, and injection molding), as well as contract engineering support and on-site managed equipment services.

"The FATHOM team continues to focus on our customers' need for a complete experience from a brand they can really trust—it is FATHOM's company culture, expertise, technologies, capabilities, quality, and customer service combined that companies rely on to achieve real-world results," said Rich Stump, Co-Founder and Principal at FATHOM. "FATHOM is honored to partner with GoEngineer and our team is excited to serve its customers."

For 30 years, GoEngineer has specialized in product design and engineering solutions that enable companies to unlock innovation and deliver better products to market faster. Trusted by thousands of customers throughout the country across all industry types, the GoEngineer team sells and supports best-in-class products that include SolidWorks, Stratasys, CAMWorks, Agile PLM, and much more.

To learn more about FATHOM, visit studiofathom.com. For more info about GoEngineer, visit goengineer.com.

Media Contact // Elizabeth Griffin-Isabelle, Director of Marketing // elizabeth@studiofathom.com

Related Links

Blog Post + Video Interviews

About FATHOM

SOURCE FATHOM

Related Links

http://studiofathom.com

