Fathom Earns Fifth NorthCoast 99 Award

CLEVELAND, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom, a digital marketing firm, is proud to be recognized by ERC as one of the 99 best Northeast Ohio workplaces for top talent. This is the fifth time—and third consecutive year—that Fathom has earned the NorthCoast 99 Award.

"The NorthCoast 99 Award is a testament to Fathomers and recognition that the culture of collaborative excellence we've established is something special. We're very proud to win our fifth distinction in eight years," said Steve Kessen, Fathom's CEO. "Our clients make it possible to operate with a commitment to culture and core values, and we're excited to continue to achieve great things together with them."

To earn the award, Fathom participated in a rigorous application process that asked for detailed information on how the organization addresses areas of interest for top talent, including: challenging and meaningful work; compensation and benefits; work/life balance; attracting and retaining top talent; career advancement; and culture.

"With unemployment at a 49-year-low, the benchmarks for attracting, engaging, and retaining employees are higher than ever. Year after year, winning organizations are raising the bar with increasingly progressive and groundbreaking HR practices and benefits that elevate the experience of their employees," said Kelly Keefe, president of ERC.

2019 marks the 21st year the award has been bestowed to Northeast Ohio employers and fifth year that Fathom has been recognized. Fathom was previously recognized in 2012, 2015, 2017, and 2018.

About Fathom

We're digital marketers who believe strong strategy starts with deep roots – in our clients' business, in digital, and in outcomes. Our digital specialists work with marketing leaders to make the biggest possible impact with their resources. For our work, we've been recognized as Marketo digital services partner of the year, seven-time top search marketing firm by AdAge, and five-time top workplace.

