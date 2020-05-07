Fathom Events Hires Former AMC Exec Letha Steffey as Head of Marketing

DENVER, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver-based Fathom Events, a recognized leader in the entertainment industry, announced that Letha Steffey has joined the team as Head of Marketing.

With a passion to revitalize and grow brands, Steffey has held executive marketing positions across industries, including Hallmark Cards and ADT Security Services, where she led the modernization of the ADT brand and launched the "Feel Safe" campaign.

Letha Steffey, Fathom Events Head of Marketing

Steffey also brings experience from within the entertainment industry, spending six years with AMC Entertainment, where she led the development and launch of AMC Amazing. Just prior to joining Fathom, Steffey was Chief Marketing Officer at Edelman Financial Services.

As a member of Fathom's leadership team, Steffey has already played a key role in the company's planning a 30-day programming initiative for movie theaters to welcome back patrons upon reopening, including "best of" content across key verticals like anime, classic film, faith and inspiration, and more.

"I am thrilled to join the passionate team at Fathom Events," said Steffey. "As one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America, Fathom has clearly pushed the industry forward and beat box office expectations year over year. While this is certainly a unique and challenging time for the industry, I'm excited to use it as an opportunity to invigorate the brand and reimagine the future."

"Letha's diverse experience inside and outside of our industry makes her a great fit for Fathom," said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt. "Her work is already well underway, and her suggested strategies, expert insights, and overall enthusiasm have been truly inspiring. In this uncertain time, it feels good to be excited about what comes next."

