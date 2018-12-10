Fathom Events Launches Diamond Diana Celebration for the Legendary Diana Ross' 75th Birthday With a Special Event in Cinemas Worldwide

DENVER, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The magic of Diana Ross has touched millions of hearts around the world. Her magnificent life and unparalleled career have influenced music, film, fashion and stage with her spirit forever woven in the fabric of humanity. 2019 will be remembered as a milestone in history with a year-long Diamond Diana Celebration, marking the 75th birthday of one of the greatest entertainers of all time.

Diana Ross

Fathom Events will launch the festivities on her birthday, March 26, with an exclusive two-day, global theatrical release of Diana Ross: Her Life, Love and Legacy featuring Diana Ross: Live in Central Park. The iconic concert event documented in July 1983 will screen across North America, South America, Europe and Australia (additional dates vary by territory).

The Fathom event is executive produced by Ms. Ross and produced by music and media producer Spencer Proffer of Meteor 17. Diana Ross: Live in Central Park was originally directed by the award-winning Steve Binder. This new presentation will feature never-before-seen footage with inspired, heartfelt messages from the Ross family, including sons Ross and Evan and daughters Rhonda and Chudney, with Tracee Ellis Ross delivering a passionate introduction to the presentation capturing the magnitude of the event.

"I am so appreciative of Fathom Events for presenting this screening," said Ms. Ross. "It is one of the most significant and moving and memorable moments of my career. It makes me want to DO IT AGAIN!"

Diana Ross: Live in Central Park was filmed over the course of two enchanting days when nearly 1.2 million people united on the Great Lawn of Central Park to experience a once-a-in-a-lifetime live moment that define a generation. The concert seen around the world showcased the trailblazing entertainer on stage in front of a massive audience of young and old, bringing together all ethnicities and nationalities to experience the voice and heart of Diana Ross.

"Hundreds of thousands of fans gathered in New York City during the summer of 1983, becoming a part of music history," said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt. "Now a new generation of fans will have the opportunity to witness one of the world's largest outdoor concerts from their local cinema and relive that momentous time."

More details, including screening times, locations and ticketing, will be announced in early 2019.

Prior to the theatrical event, Ms. Ross will perform to an audience of millions on the NBC New Year's Eve 2019 TV Special, December 31.

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is the leading event cinema distributor with theater locations in all top 100 DMAs® (Designated Market Areas) and ranks as one of the largest overall theater content distributors. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom Events offers a variety of unique entertainment events in movie theaters such as live performances of the Metropolitan Opera, top Broadway stage productions, major sporting events, epic concerts, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, inspirational events and popular anime franchises. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes for unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live Digital Broadcast Network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 975 locations and 1,578 screens in 181 DMAs. The company also provides corporations a compelling national footprint for hosting employee meetings, customer rewards events and new product launches. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com.

About Meteor 17 & Spencer Proffer

Headquartered in Los Angeles, this convergence and production venture is helmed by innovative media and music producer, Spencer Proffer. M17 is producing and is developing an ambitious slate of projects across music, TV, film, Internet, live event, and other platforms, integrating brand marketing and music as organic components. M17 is a full service organization that actively participates from conception and architecture through all phases of deal making, production, marketing and distribution entities highlighted on www.meteor17.com.

SOURCE Fathom Events

Related Links

www.fathomevents.com

