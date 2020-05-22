Fathom Events Premieres First-Run Film with Screen Media's THE OUTPOST, Launching July 2 in Movie Theaters Nationwide

NEW YORK, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Events, alongside Screen Media, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company, announced today it will return to theaters with a first-run film this summer with Millennium Media and Rod Lurie's military thriller, THE OUTPOST, a true story based on Jake Tapper's best-selling non-fiction book, The Outpost: An Untold Story of American Valor. This exclusive event is scheduled to begin on July 2, 2020, on approximately 500 screens, followed by a weeklong limited theatrical run starting July 3, 2020. Each screening will be accompanied by a special introduction from select cast members and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage.

THE OUTPOST follows a tiny unit of U.S. soldiers, alone at the remote Combat Outpost Keating, located deep in the valley of three mountains in Afghanistan, as they battle to defend against an overwhelming force of Taliban fighters in a coordinated attack. The Battle of Kamdesh, as it was known, was the bloodiest American engagement of the Afghan War in 2009 and Bravo Troop 3-61 CAV became one of the most decorated units of the 19-year conflict.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Rod Lurie (The Contender, The Last Castle) and adapted by Oscar-nominated screenwriting duo Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson (The Fighter) the film stars Scott Eastwood, Caleb Landry Jones, Orlando Bloom, Jack Kesy, Taylor John Smith, Jacob Scipio, and Milo Gibson. Three troops who fought at COP Keating appear in the film including Medal of Honor recipient Ty Carter (whom Caleb Landry Jones portrays.) The film was produced by Millennium Media, with producers Paul Merryman, Marc Frydman, Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger, Paul Tamasy and Les Weldon; and executive producers Avi Lerner, Jake Tapper, Trevor Short, Eric Johnson, Boaz Davidson, Robert Van Norden, John Kalafatis, Joanna Kalafatis, Mark Rhino Smith, and Tommy Vlahopoulos.

Tickets and a list of participating theater locations will be available at www.FathomEvents.com .

"As we lead into Independence Day weekend, we are honored to partner with Screen Media again, with this being the first of many first-run films on our calendar," said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt. "Screen Media realizes the value and importance of the theatrical experience as much as we do, so it's a partnership we look forward to continuing."

"We are thrilled to partner with Fathom Events to bring this heroic tale to theatrical audiences everywhere," said David Fannon, President of Screen Media. "Independence Day is the perfect time for the country to come back to theaters and The Outpost couldn't be a better movie for them to come and experience on the big screen."

About Fathom Events

Fathom is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal Cinemas, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all of the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com.

About Screen Media Ventures, LLC

Screen Media Ventures, LLC, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company, acquires the rights to high quality, independent television series and feature films for the US and Canada. Screen Media Ventures acquires worldwide rights for distribution through theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, video-on-demand, and new digital media platforms. The company acquires AVOD rights for third party networks and is the main supplier of content for Crackle Plus and other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment properties. With a library of over 1,500 television series and motion pictures, Screen Media Ventures is one of the largest independent suppliers of high-quality tv series and motion pictures to U.S. and international broadcast markets, cable networks, home video outlets and new media venues. For more information, visit: www.screenmedia.net

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns a majority stake in Crackle Plus, a company formed with Sony Pictures Television, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

About Millennium Media, Inc.

Millennium Media. Inc. is a part of one of the longest-running independent film companies in the history of Hollywood, with 28 years and more than 325 movies to its credit. The company now finances, produces, and sells worldwide five to eight star-driven films per year, with budgets between $20 and $80 million.

Millennium is best known for The Expendables franchise ($800M), Olympus Has Fallen and London Has Fallen ($375M), The Hitman's Bodyguard ($175M), and Mechanic: Resurrection ($125M). Recent box-office hits include Angel Has Fallen ($186M) and Rambo: Last Blood ($95M).

Please visit: http://millennium-media.net/

