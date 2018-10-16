Fathom Events to Sponsor 2nd Annual ANIMATION IS FILM Festival, Further Spotlighting the Importance of Animation as a Cinematic Art

DENVER, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Events is a proud sponsor of the 2nd annual ANIMATION IS FILM, a major animation festival hosted at the historic Mann's Chinese Theater in Hollywood (TCL Chinese 6 Theater) October 19-21, 2018.

The festival will kick off with the U.S. premiere of 'Mirai,' from director Mamoru Hosoda, ahead of its nationwide theatrical release from Fathom Events and GKIDS on November 29, December 5 and December 8.

Fathom Events is a recognized leader in the distribution of animation content to cinemas around the world, providing a way for this content to be seen on the big screen and among fellow fans, with unique and exclusive extras. In 2017 alone, nearly half a million fans experienced one of Fathom's 17 animation titles, helping bring in nearly 20% of the company's total revenue for the year and making animation one of Fathom's top-performing verticals. In 2018, Fathom continued its focus on this vertical to meet fan demand, with 27 animation-focused events.

"We chose to sponsor ANIMATION IS FILM because of their mission to showcase the best works of animation from around the world to their audiences. This aligns with Fathom's history of bringing top animation titles to passionate fans via the cinema," said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt. "Animation is an important and innately cinematic art form that deserves to shine – and we are always looking for ways to make the spotlight a little brighter."

"We are very grateful for Fathom's support of ANIMATION IS FILM and for their commitment to excellence in animation," said GKIDS CEO Erik Beckman. "GKIDS has worked together with Fathom on our national animated events for over two years and we are looking forward to clinking glasses with them this Friday for the opening of the Festival!"

ANIMATION IS FILM is produced by GKIDS in collaboration with Annecy International Animation Film Festival, Variety, and ASIFA Hollywood. It features a highly selective showcase of the best animated films from around the world, red carpets, filmmaker Q&As, special events, receptions, short film programs, VR Lounge, and both juried and audience awards. The festival will also include a four-film retrospective of opening night film director Mamoru Hosoda's work, who will attend all festival screenings of his work.

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is the leading event cinema distributor with theater locations in all top 100 DMAs® (Designated Market Areas) and ranks as one of the largest overall theater content distributors. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC), Fathom Events offers a variety of unique entertainment events in movie theaters such as live performances of the Metropolitan Opera, top Broadway stage productions, major sporting events, epic concerts, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, inspirational events and popular anime franchises. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes for unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live Digital Broadcast Network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 941 locations and 1,496 screens in 181 DMAs. The company also provides corporations a compelling national footprint for hosting employee meetings, customer rewards events and new product launches. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com.

SOURCE Fathom Events

Related Links

www.fathomevents.com

