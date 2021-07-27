Fathom Holdings Inc. to Report 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

CARY, N.C., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, today announced it will release its 2021 second quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. The Company will host an investor conference call the same day.

Call Date: Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT

Phone: 833-685-0908 (domestic); 412-317-5742 (international)

Replay: Accessible through August 25, 2021; 877-344-7529 (domestic); 412-317-0088 (international); replay access code 10159142

Webcast: Accessible at www.fathomrealty.com; archive available for approximately

one year

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Encompass Lending, Dagley Insurance, Verus Title, intelliAgent, and Real Results. For more information, visit www.fathominc.com.

Investor Relations and Media Contacts:

Roger Pondel/Laurie Berman

PondelWilkinson Inc.

[email protected]

(310) 279-5980

Marco Fregenal

President and CFO

Fathom Holdings Inc.

[email protected]

(888) 455-6040

