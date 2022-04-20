Fathom Holdings Inc. to Report 2022 First Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Fathom Realty

Apr 20, 2022, 08:05 ET

CARY, N.C., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, today announced it will release its 2022 first quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The Company will host an investor conference call the same day. 

Call Date:

Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Time:

5:00 pm. ET/2:00pm. PT

Phone:

833-685-0908 (domestic); 412-317-5742 (international)

Replay:

Accessible through May 11, 2022; 877-344-7529 (domestic); 412-317-0088 (international); replay access code 1315876

Webcast:

Accessible at www.FathomInc.com; archive available for approximately one year

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.FathomInc.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Roger Pondel/Laurie Berman
PondelWilkinson Inc.
[email protected]
(310) 279-5980

Marco Fregenal
President and CFO
Fathom Holdings Inc.
[email protected]
(888) 455-6040

