Fathom Realty Introduces New Agent Referral Program

The new program builds off Fathom's 2020 program, giving agents $500 in Fathom stock grants for each referred agent who joins the company. The new program encourages additional referrals, offering $1,000 in stock grants for the second through fifth agent referral; $1,500 for the sixth through tenth agent referral; and $2,000 per agent for eleven referrals or more. The stock grants have three-year vesting periods.

"We want to reward our agents for their contributions to our growth, while encouraging them to help us grow even faster," said Josh Harley, Chairman and CEO of Fathom Holdings. "With positive Fathom agent reviews on sites like Glassdoor and Facebook, our company has benefited from high referral rates.

"Referrals have represented a large percentage of our agent growth historically, and we believe this expanded program will encourage even more agents to share Fathom, its culture, and all of its benefits with others. Referrals are our greatest compliment, and we also want to say, 'thank you' as a way to express our gratitude," Harley added.

Fathom offers its agents distinct competitive advantages through its proprietary cloud-based platform-as-a-service model, intelliAgent, which allows them to operate virtually and provides all of the major functions that they would otherwise receive from a traditional brick-and-mortar company. Fathom agents are charged a fixed fee per transaction, rather than the industry's typical large commission splits, helping them reinvest in their businesses and earn more money.

Fathom currently has more than 5,000 agents in 27 states. For more information about joining Fathom as an agent, visit www.fathomcareers.com.

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is the parent company of Fathom Realty Holdings, LLC, a national, virtual, full-service real estate brokerage that leverages proprietary cloud-based software called IntelliAgent to operate a Platform as a Service model (PaaS) for the residential real estate industry. Fathom offers real estate professionals 100% commission, small flat-fee transaction costs, support, technology, and training, all powered by best-in-class operational efficiencies. For more information, visit www.fathomrealty.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including, but not limited to increasing the number of Fathom agents. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including: risks in effectively managing rapid growth in our business; reliance on key personnel; risks associated with making and integrating acquisitions; technology risks; competitive risks; and the others set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement for its initial public offering filed with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

