Fathom to Participate in D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Software and Internet Conference

CARY, N.C., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, today announced that Joshua Harley, its Chief Executive Officer, and Marco Fregenal, its President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in D.A. Davidson's 20th Annual Software and Internet Conference, which will be held virtually.

Fathom's presentation will take place on Thursday, September 9 at 9:30 am ET. The presentation will be webcast live on the company's investor relations website at ir.fathomrealty.com, and will be archived on the site for 90 days following the live presentation. Fathom's management team also will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Encompass Lending, Dagley Insurance, Verus Title, intelliAgent, and Real Results. For more information, visit www.fathominc.com.

