Fathom Unveils Brand Refresh

CLEVELAND, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom, a digital marketing firm, unveiled a refreshed brand identity and logo today.

The brand speaks to the firm's belief that strong strategy starts with deep roots – in their clients' business, in digital, and in outcomes. The refreshed identity brings forward the important connection between Fathom's experts and clients, as they work together to achieve outcomes.

"The influence and responsibilities of marketing leaders have increased, and we've evolved to best help our client partners move forward. The new Fathom brand speaks to that collaboration in a straightforward way," said Steve Kessen, Fathom's CEO.

The new brand identity is a result of a months-long effort that tied together input from market research, current and former clients, and internal stakeholders. From the firm's website and social properties to print materials and physical space, the refresh is comprehensive.

"The process of creating a brand is inherently self-centric, but we realized that our expertise carries little value if we don't speak to it in the context of our clients' business," said Jim Kohl, Fathom's vice president of marketing. "Our new brand is less about us and more about the relationships we build with marketing leaders."

About Fathom

We're digital marketers who believe strong strategy starts with deep roots – in our clients' business, in digital, and in outcomes. Our digital specialists work with marketing leaders to make the biggest possible impact with their resources. For our work, we've been recognized as Marketo digital services partner of the year, seven-time top search marketing firm by AdAge, and four-time top workplace.

