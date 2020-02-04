FatPipe Networks Expands Enterprise Market Opportunities with Ciena Collaboration

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FatPipe® Networks, the inventor of software-defined networks (SD-WAN) for wide area connectivity and hybrid WANs, today announced the general availability of FatPipe SD-WAN Multi-Function VNF for Ciena uCPE platform.

Network functions virtualization (NFV) and universal customer premises equipment (uCPE) are enabling new service delivery models for service providers and promise additional degrees of flexibility to enterprise users. Service providers are driving uCPE deployment discussions with medium and large enterprise clients focusing on SD-WAN managed services in North America, Latin America, Western Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

FatPipe's SD-WAN solutions, leveraging Ciena's 3906 Platform, enables enterprises to replace traditional hardware-based appliances with an SD-WAN connectivity, advanced firewall/UTM capabilities, and WAN optimization features that are hosted on a single, reliable, and secure Ciena host platform. Further, Ciena's 3926 Platform delivers MEF 2.0-compliant gigabit Ethernet connectivity alongside VNF hosting. Ciena's 3906 and 3926 Platforms are compact, carrier-grade CPEs optimized for 1 gigabit and 10 gigabit Ethernet connectivity applications, respectively.

Ciena's platforms combined with third-party VNF hosting capabilities with Ethernet connectivity services, allow service providers to offer a virtually limitless portfolio of connectivity and enhanced network services that enable new revenue streams.

"Service providers are seeking strong, long-term collaborators and we are seeing a flight to quality. The maturity of FatPipe's SD-WAN solutions and ease of implementation plus automation of services and resource management with Ciena's uCPE are decisive factors for our customer's NFV success," said Sanch Datta, CTO and President, FatPipe Networks.

"With an ongoing surge in demand for network connectivity and services, driven by high-bandwidth content and business-critical applications, the industry is witnessing firsthand how digital transformation impacts the network," said Brian Lavallée, senior director of portfolio marketing at Ciena. "CSPs and enterprises are actively modernizing their network assets to be increasingly intelligent, agile, and adaptive. With FatPipe Networks, we make this journey possible."

About FatPipe

FatPipe Networks invented then pioneered path selection, which is now a key SD-WAN capability. FatPipe offers solutions for network reliability, Hybrid-WAN redundancy, improved network performance and security for wide area connectivity. We securely manage enterprise and government data traffic and were the first to achieve FIPS-140-2 certification. FatPipe provides robust application visibility and analytics. FatPipe currently has 12 U.S. patents and more than 180 technology claims related to multipath, SD-WAN and selective encryption for broadband networks. FatPipe, with several thousand customers, has offices in the United States and around the world, and more than 600 resellers worldwide. For more information, visit www.fatpipeinc.com. Follow us on Twitter @FatPipe_Inc.

