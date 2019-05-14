Fatty Acids Market for Food Applications Worth $7 Billion by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Germany fatty acids market for food applications may register gains close to 10% up to 2025. Growing awareness among people about the health benefits related to fatty acids has made manufacturers move to formulate new and innovative products in the food and beverage industry. Omega enriched food and beverages provide essential nutrients required by the body, extend shelf life and prevent diseases. A rise in disposable income has increased the purchasing power of consumers which will stimulate the fatty acids for food applications market demand.

The worldwide Fatty Acids Market for Food Applications is expected to register more than 9% CAGR up to 2025 owing to rising awareness regarding omega enriched products.

China fatty acids market for food applications may register significant gains over 10.5% by 2025. Demand for unhealthy food and snacks, changing lifestyles and growing chronic diseases have increased the demand for pharmaceuticals in the region. China surpassed over 10% of the global pharmaceutical revenue in 2017. Rising death rates have led to a focus on preventive health measures which is likely to stimulate industry growth.

The U.S. fatty acids market for food applications may witness significant growth at over 8.5% during the forecasted period. Increasing consumer inclination for a healthy lifestyle and growing demand for dietary supplements will drive the industry growth.

Global Fatty Acids Market for Food Applications is set to surpass USD 7 billion by 2025, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Rising concern for healthy eating and growing consumer awareness of health benefits associated with essential omega 3 will drive the fatty acids market demand for food applications. These are not synthesized in the human body and obtained from plants, fruits and vegetable oils. Changing food habits and the increasing importance of a balance nutrient-rich diet may stimulate the fatty acids market for food applications growth.

Fatty acids are extensively used as dietary supplements for enhancing the growth and fulfilling the deficiency of nutrients and vitamins in a diet. They are available in the form of soft and hard gels, chewing capsules and powders, and have the capability to prevent several health diseases. The growing sports and fitness industry and rising cardiovascular disorders in adults are key drivers of fatty acids market growth for food applications.

Omega 3 based fatty acids market demand may expect consumption at over 1.8 million tons by 2025. Increasing demand for functional food along with a rise in chronic diseases will stimulate product demand. It is an essential fatty acid which helps in maintaining neurological health and reduces inflammation. The rising global dietary supplements market and increasing aging population have increased the demand for omega 3 in the diet, which may boost the fatty acids market for food applications growth.

Omega 6 based fatty acids market play a vital role in improving the metabolism of the body and are a primary source of energy for heart muscles. These polyunsaturated fatty acids contain antioxidants which are utilized in several skincare and personal care products. The rising demand for organic, chemical-free ingredients in cosmetics and growing health concerns regarding synthetic antibiotics will boost the fatty acids for food applications market growth.

BASF SE, ADM, DSM, Oleon N.V. and Omega Protein Corporation are major industrial participants in fatty acids market for food applications. Manufacturers are focusing to develop their business by collaboration and forming joint ventures accompanied with a focus towards R&D to improve product portfolio.

