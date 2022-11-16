Fatty Acids Market to be Worth $40.05 Billion by 2030 - Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fatty acids market size is expected to reach USD 40.05 billion by 2030, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to witness a modest CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2030. The growth is majorly driven by the rising demand for supplements amidst the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe. There was a shift in consumer preference for healthy food products and supplements which help improve immunity. This, in turn, positively influenced the demand for the fatty acids market.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Saturated type is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 5.1% on the account of the various benefits associated with it such as reducing blood cholesterol, improving inflammation, and aiding in weight loss.

Oil form is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 5.0% due to the prominent end-use in key applications such as household cleaning, pharmaceutical, personal care & cosmetics, and food & beverage.

Pharmaceutical & nutraceutical end-use is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 5.2% due to the growing utilization of supplements by consumers to ensure fulfillment of daily nutrient content to lead a healthy life.

North America is the fastest growing region with a CAGR of 6.1% because of the abundant availability of raw materials coupled with largescale consumption of the product by end-use industries.

Read 140-page market research report, "Fatty Acids Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Saturated, Unsaturated), By Form (Oil, Powder, Capsule), By End-use (Industrial, F&B), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Fatty Acids Market Growth & Trends

The household & industrial cleaning application emerged as a dominant segment on the account of the growing utilization in numerous cleaning products such as detergents, surfactants, soaps, and floor & surface cleaners. It is used as an anti-foaming agent and has exceptional cleansing, emulsifying, and wetting properties. According to the International Association of Soaps, Detergents, and Maintenance Products (A.I.S.E), the world witnessed an increase in the utilization of cleaning products by approximately 74% after the outburst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Asia Pacific is the dominant region in the fatty acids global landscape on account of the strong presence of key manufacturers in key countries including India, Japan, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The rising health awareness, wide availability, and the growing demand for dietary supplements are among the key factors influencing the market demand. The manufacturers in the region have also invested significantly in the production of surfactants which have witnessed rising popularity due to the increasing individual initiatives, and policy mandates promoting the use of bio surfactants, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fatty acids industry is a fragmented landscape with numerous manufacturers across the globe. The market players have an integrated value chain that enables them to reach a broader customer base. It creates well-established distribution networks and helps in reaching a broad customer base across different regions. The established and experienced players continue to develop advanced technology to improve product standards in order to ensure consistency in product quality.

Fatty Acids Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global fatty acids market based on type, form, end-use, and region

Fatty Acids Market - Type Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Saturated

Unsaturated

Fatty Acids Market - Form Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Oil

Powder

Capsule

Fatty Acids Market - End-use Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Household & Industrial Cleaning

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical & Nutraceutical

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Industrial

Others

Fatty Acids Market - Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea

Central & South America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



South Africa

List of Key Players in the Fatty Acids Market

Akzo Nobel

BASF SE

Ashland Inc.

Eastman Chemical Company

DOW

Croda International Plc

Cargill Incorporated

Arizona Chemicals

Koninklijke DSM NV

Oleon N.V.

