Fatty Amines (Primary, Secondary, Tertiary) Market Report 2020-2024 - Rising Demand for Bio-Based Coating Additives

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fatty Amines Market by Type (Primary, Secondary, and Tertiary), End Use (Agrochemicals, Oilfield Chemicals, Chemical Processing, Water Treatment), Function (Emulsifiers, Floatation Agents, Dispersants, Chemical Intermediates), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fatty amines market is projected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2019 to USD 4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2024.

The growing demand for agrochemicals in the agriculture industry, as well as the rising GDP in the Asia Pacific region, are driving the growth in the global fatty amines market. The complex production process of fatty amines is restraining the growth of the fatty amines market.

This report defines, segments, and projects the size of the fatty amines market based on type, end-use, function, and region. It strategically profiles the key players and comprehensively analyzes their market share and core competencies. It also tracks and analyzes competitive developments such as expansions, acquisitions, divestments, collaborations, and joint ventures undertaken by them in the market.



The primary fatty amines segment is projected to lead the fatty amines market in terms of both, value and volume from 2019 to 2024



Based on type, the primary fatty amines segment accounted for the largest share of the fatty amines market in 2018. The primary fatty amines segment is projected to lead the market in terms of both, value and volume during the forecast period. Primary fatty amines can be employed in a multitude of applications, such as floatation agents, anti-caking agents, corrosion inhibitors, and others, in the fatty amines industry. The growth in this market is mainly attributed to the simpler manufacturing process of primary amines and the requirement for a lower number of additives during its manufacturing.



The agrochemicals end-use segment is projected to lead the fatty amines market in terms of both, value and volume during the forecast period



Based on end-use, the agrochemicals segment led the fatty amines market in 2018 in terms of both, value and volume. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increase in the global demand for nutritious and high-quality food and the limited availability of arable land - this is driving the growth of the agrochemical's end-use segment.



The emulsifiers function segment is projected to lead the fatty amines market in terms of both, value and volume during the forecast period



Based on function, the emulsifiers segment accounted for the largest share of the fatty amines market in 2018. The emulsifiers segment is projected to lead the market in terms of both, value and volume during the forecast period. The growth in this segment is mainly attributed to the extensive use of fatty amines as emulsifiers in various end uses such as agrochemicals, chemical processing, personal care, and household.



Asia Pacific is projected to lead the fatty amines market during the forecast period, in terms of both, value and volume



The Asia Pacific region is projected to lead the fatty amines market from 2019 to 2024 in terms of both, value and volume. The demand for fatty amines is increasing in Asia Pacific owing to the rising focus of the governments of countries like China, Japan, and Thailand on wastewater treatment infrastructure. Another factor fueling the demand for fatty amines is the growing demand for personal care and beauty products. The market in this region is also projected to continue its dominance in terms of both, value and volume from 2019 to 2024, owing to the rising pressure on the agriculture sector in the region.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Fatty Amines Market

4.2 Asia Pacific Fatty Amines Market, By Type

4.3 Fatty Amines Market, By Type

4.4 Fatty Amines Market, By End-use

4.5 Fatty Amines Market, By Function

4.6 Fatty Amines Market Growth



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Segmentation

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Increasing Demand From the Agriculture Sector

5.3.1.2 Growing GDP in Asia Pacific Led by Rising Industrialization

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Complex Production Process

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Rising Demand for Bio-Based Coating Additives

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Limited Availability of Manufacturing Technology

5.3.4.2 Environmental Concerns Regarding Ammonia as a By-Product



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2.2 Threat of Substitutes

6.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.2.4 Threat of New Entrants

6.2.5 Rivalry Among Existing Competitors



7 Fatty Amines Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Primary

7.3 Secondary

7.4 Tertiary



8 Fatty Amines Market, By End Use

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Agrochemicals

8.3 Oilfield Chemicals

8.4 Chemical Processing

8.5 Water Treatment

8.6 Asphalt Additives

8.7 Personal Care

8.8 Others



9 Fatty Amines Market, By Function

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Emulsifiers

9.3 Floatation Agents

9.4 Anti-Caking Agents

9.5 Dispersants

9.6 Corrosion Inhibitors

9.7 Chemical Intermediates

9.8 Others



10 Fatty Amines Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.3 India

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.5 Thailand

10.2.6 Malaysia

10.2.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.3 North America

10.3.1 US

10.3.2 Canada

10.3.3 Mexico

10.4 Europe

10.4.1 Germany

10.4.1.1 Germany is the Largest Consumer of Fatty Amines in Europe

10.4.2 France

10.4.2.1 By End Use, the Agrochemicals Segment Dominated the Fatty Amines Market in France in 2018

10.4.3 Russia

10.4.3.1 Intensive Use of Agrochemicals is Driving the Fatty Amines Market in Russia

10.4.4 UK

10.4.4.1 The UK Will have the Highest CAGR in Europe, in Terms of Value

10.4.5 Turkey

10.4.5.1 By Type, Primary Fatty Amines Dominated the Market in Turkey in 2018

10.4.6 Italy

10.4.6.1 By Type, Tertiary Fatty Amines are Projected to Grow at the Highest Rate in Italy

10.4.7 Rest of Europe

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 Saudi Arabia

10.5.1.1 Saudi Arabia is the Largest Consumer of Fatty Amines in the Middle East & Africa

10.5.2 South Africa

10.5.2.1 By Type, Tertiary Fatty Amines to have the Highest CAGR in South Africa

10.5.3 Egypt

10.5.3.1 By End Use, Agrochemicals is Projected to Dominate During the Forecast Period in Egypt

10.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

10.5.4.1 Growth of Industrial Sector to Drive the Market in the Rest of Middle East & Africa

10.6 South America

10.6.1 Brazil

10.6.2 Argentina

10.6.3 Colombia

10.6.4 Rest of South America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Landscape Mapping, 2019

11.2.1 Visionary Leaders

11.2.2 Innovators

11.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.4 Emerging Companies

11.3 Competitive Benchmarking

11.3.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.3.2 Business Strategy Excellence

11.4 Market Ranking of Key Players

11.5 Competitive Scenario

11.5.1 Expansions

11.5.2 Acquisitions

11.5.3 Divestments

11.5.4 Collaborations

11.5.5 Joint Ventures



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Arkema S.A.

12.2 Ecogreen Oleochemicals GmbH

12.3 ERCA SPA

12.4 Evonik Industries AG

12.5 Global Amines Company Pte. Ltd.

12.6 Huntsman Corporation

12.7 India Glycols Limited

12.8 Indo Amines Limited

12.9 KAO Corporation

12.10 Lonza Group Ltd.

12.11 Nouryon

12.12 Procter & Gamble Co.

12.13 Qida Chemical Co. Limited

12.14 Solvay S.A.

12.15 Volant-Chem Corp.

12.16 Wuhan Obayer Science Co. Ltd.

12.17 Other Companies

12.17.1 Albemarle Corporation

12.17.2 BASF SE

12.17.3 Eastman Chemical Company

12.17.4 Harcros

12.17.5 Innospec Inc.

12.17.6 Isfahan Copolymer Co. (ICC)

12.17.7 Klk Oleo

12.17.8 Oxiteno

12.17.9 Rimpro India

12.17.10 Sabo S.p.A.

12.17.11 Shandong Dafeng Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

12.17.12 Shandong Fusite Oil Technology Co. Ltd.

12.17.13 Temix Oleo Srl

12.17.14 Tenghui Oil & Fat Chemical Co. Ltd.

12.17.15 Venus Ethoxyethers Pvt. Ltd.



