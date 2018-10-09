FAU Poll Finds Scott and Nelson in Tight Race as Gillum Maintains Slight Lead on DeSantis in Florida's Governor Race

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With two weeks left before Election Day, Republican Florida Gov. Rick Scott leads incumbent Democrat U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson by less than two points in Florida's critical U.S. Senate race, while Democratic nominee Andrew Gillum maintains a narrow lead over Republican nominee Ron DeSantis in the battle to be the state's next governor, according to the statewide survey by the Florida Atlantic University Business and Economics Polling Initiative.

Since the last FAU survey five weeks ago, Scott has seen his lead increase slightly, from less than one point in September to 42.3 percent over Nelson's 40.6 percent in this latest poll, with 13.1 percent undecided. The margin of error for the survey is +/- 3.6 percent.

Scott has a slight edge in overall job approval, with 42.9 percent of voters approving Scott's performance as governor and 35.8 percent disapproving. Nelson's performance as senator earned him a 36.4 percent approval and 34.7 percent disapproval.

In the gubernatorial race, Gillum, the mayor of Tallahassee, garnered 41.4 percent of the vote, while DeSantis, a former U.S. representative, has 36.7 percent, with 17.5 percent undecided.

A ban on assault weapons was supported by 42.7 percent of voters, while 33.6 percent oppose and 23.7 percent are undecided. Gun control policy again ranked fourth among the most important issues to voters in the upcoming election. Healthcare jumped to No. 1 among the most important issues with 30.8 percent, followed by immigration at 23.9 percent, the economy in general at 13 percent, and gun control policy at 10.3 percent.

When asked whose policies they believe are most responsible for the algae problem along Florida's coasts, 35.3 percent of voters said Scott as governor is most responsible, while 19.9 percent said Nelson as U.S. Senator was most responsible, and 44.7 percent said they don't know.

U.S. President Donald Trump's approval rating improved more than five points from 38.7 percent in last month's poll to 44.5 percent in the latest survey, while his disapproval rating fell to 42 percent.

Party breakdown among the survey respondents was 37 percent Democrats, 35 percent Republicans and 28 percent Independents.

The survey was conducted Oct. 18-21 and polled 704 Florida registered voters who said they are likely to vote.

SOURCE Florida Atlantic University Business and Economics Polling Initiative