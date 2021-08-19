FAU Poll: Floridians Favor Vaccine Requirements for Employees but Split on Parents Making the Call on Masks for Schoolchildren

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Most Floridians support employers requiring workers be vaccinated against COVID-19, but respondents were split on parents deciding whether their children should wear masks at school, according to a statewide survey of 500 residents by the Florida Atlantic University Business and Economics Polling Initiative (FAU BEPI).

As the highly contagious delta variant surges through the Sunshine State, residents support businesses stepping up their vaccine requirements, mandating that some or all employees get vaccinated or provide proof of vaccination. Sixty-five percent of respondents favor businesses insisting that employees get the vaccine, while 30 percent oppose, and 5 percent aren't sure.

Florida has been the focal point of a national debate on mask mandates in schools. While 66 percent of respondents agree with the recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that students, staff and teachers wear masks in public school, support wasn't as strong for parents having the right to decide for their children. Only 51 percent were in favor, with 40 percent opposed and 9 percent not sure.

The survey results show that among the 131 parents of children between the ages of 12 and 18, roughly 76 percent indicated that their children either received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine or will receive it, while 24 percent said they do not plan to get their kids vaccinated.

What's more, 85 percent of the 118 parents of children 6 to 11 years old indicated they would get their children vaccinated if the vaccine is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, while 11 percent will not and 4 percent aren't sure.

"As the number of COVID-19 cases in Florida increases, the majority of Floridians support COVID-19 requirements, and parents are eager to vaccinate their children," said Monica Escaleras, Ph.D., director of FAU BEPI in the College of Business.

A vast majority of respondents support requiring proof of vaccination for airline passengers (68 percent); cruise ship passengers (70 percent); and fans at sporting and entertainment events (61 percent). Support for proof of vaccine was the lowest for dine-in restaurant customers, at 53 percent.

The survey was conducted Aug. 12-16. The margin of error was +/-4.38 percentage points. The polling results and full cross-tabulations are available at https://tinyurl.com/yjd3xl73.

SOURCE Florida Atlantic University Business and Economics Polling Initiative

