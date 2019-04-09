Faurecia Wins 2019 Pace Award For Resonance Free Pipe™ Technology

DETROIT, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Faurecia's Resonance Free Pipe (RFP) has been awarded the Automotive News 2019 PACE Award. The RFP, one of 35 finalists for the industry-renowned award, was recognized for reducing weight and packaging complexity by eliminating the need for resonators.

The RFP, which uses micro-perforated patches placed along the tailpipe to cancel resonances, offers a lightweight alternative to a resonator, and it is best-suited for pickup truck and light commercial vehicles. With its simplified design, the RFP provides 3 to 5kg of weight-savings (more than 50% of the typical tailpipe weight) in a more compact package. Removing the resonator from the architecture of the exhaust system, the RFP also enables up to 10 liters of packaging flexibility. Faurecia equips two of General Motors' foremost pickup trucks, the Chevrolet Silverado and the GMC Sierra, with this technology.

"Faurecia is proud to be honored by Automotive News for our innovative Resonance Free Pipe," said Hadi Awada, president of Faurecia Clean Mobility North America. "As the industry works to achieve zero emissions, Faurecia products, like the Resonance Free Pipe, deliver industry-leading solutions to our customers to support sustainable mobility."

The PACE Awards, in their 25th year, are given to suppliers for game-changing product and process innovations that have succeeded in reaching the market. An independent panel of judges determines winners. In 2019, Faurecia was one of 31 companies competing for the award, which were honored at the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center on April 8.

Faurecia has previously won for the Adaptive Valve and Cover Carving Technology.

About Faurecia

Founded in 1997, Faurecia has grown to become a major player in the global automotive industry. With around 300 sites including 35 R&D centers and 122,000 employees in 37 countries, Faurecia is now a global leader in its four areas of business: Seating, Interiors, Clarion Electronics and Clean Mobility. Faurecia has focused its technology strategy on providing solutions for "Cockpit of the Future" and "Sustainable Mobility". In 2018, the Group posted sales of €17.5 billion. Faurecia is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and is a component of the CAC Next 20 index. For more information, please visit www.faurecia.com

SOURCE Faurecia

Related Links

http://www.faurecia.com

