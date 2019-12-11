FaZe Clan, Champion To Drop Their Biggest Fashion-Gaming Collaboration To Date

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FaZe Clan, the world's unmatched leader in competitive esports and gaming entertainment, will exclusively release three new collaborations – FaZe x Champion Winter Collection, Female Fortnite Star Soleil "Ewok" Wheeler line and award-winning rapper Offset line; available in-store at FaZe Arcade in Los Angeles (7312 Melrose Avenue) and online at www.Fazeclan.com this month.

(PRNewsfoto/FaZe Clan)

The FaZe x Champion "Winter Collection" will feature limited edition beanie, hockey jersey, tees and "GHOST" & "BLACK OPS" hoodies and will be available on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 10 am PT. The "BLACK OPS" hoodie is the most sought-after piece yet to be released by FaZe Clan with the now iconic FaZe Champion logo amalgamation in a tonal reflective nylon – a tech fabric in its first use by Champion. The Winter Collection will thrill FaZe's 214 million followers globally. Prices will range from $26 to $120.

On the heels of the FaZe x Champion Winter Collection, the organization's first female member and Fortnite star Soleil "Ewok" Wheeler will launch her new line featuring a signature Purple Champion Hoodie with her iconic Ewok horns, as well as a t-shirt with Ewok spelled in sign language. Ewok will make an appearance at FaZe Arcade on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 12 - 2pm PT to unveil her collection, meet fans and game. Ewok, a 14-year-old deaf player, was recently named to Forbes Magazine "30 Under 30 Gamers List" and is also nominated for "Content Creator of the Year" by the International Gamer Awards. Her line will drop on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 10 am PT.

Finally, award-winning rapper, FaZe Clan investor and member FaZe Offset will appear at the FaZe pop-up on Monday, Dec. 16 from 7 - 9 pm PT to unveil his collaboration. His line was personally overseen and created by the artist in tandem with FaZe Clan's Head of Design Erik Marino. The amazing designs, creative flourishes as well as detailed gaming and hip-hop references have been kept closely under wraps through the design process. The Offset x FaZe Clan line will launch on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 10 am PT.

"The reason I chose to invest in FaZe and become part of the family is they are the biggest and best in the industry and our creative energy together is unstoppable," said Offset.

"The FaZe Arcade experience has exceeded our expectations as we've welcomed fans from around the world to play, shop with us and meet the FaZe Team in person" said Greg Selkoe, president, FaZe Clan. "We're enormously proud to bring Ewok to Los Angeles as her enthusiasm and passion for gaming is infectious as she continues to be an incredible role model. Equally, we're hyped to build on our partnership with Offset and support his creative genius and love of gaming to redefine the crossroads of music, culture and gaming with his collection."

FaZe Clan CEO Lee Trink added, "We will continue to go where no team has gone before expanding our long-standing relationship with Champion, and the many player lines and projects like CLOT, Kappa and others."

About FaZe Clan

FaZe Clan, the unmatched leader in competitive esports and pop-gaming entertainment, is known for its roster of 85 influential gaming personalities active across digital content and streaming platforms, including YouTube, Mixer, Twitch, Instagram and Twitter. Along with multi award-winning pro-players and popular content creators, FaZe Clan's roster includes pro-athletes such as NBA star Ben Simmons, NFL star Juju Smith-Schuster, musicians Offset and Lil' Yachty. Also, FaZe Clan fields six competitive esports teams in Fortnite, FIFA, PubG, Rainbow Six, Call of Duty League (Atlanta FaZe) and CS:GO with dozens of world championship trophies among them. Since its inception in 2010, FaZe Clan has established itself as the most followed and powerful gaming organization in history with over 214 million fans internationally across all social platforms. FaZe Clan holds an unrivaled position at the epicenter of esports and lifestyle revolution driving how the next generation consumes content, plays and shops. FaZe Clan brings inspired brand collaborations through partnerships with Manchester City FC, Puma, Kappa and Champion to its fans, while simultaneously creating unique content with organizations, including G-Fuel, Nissan and Wix. Follow us @FaZeClan and @FaZeApparel.

About Champion

Since 1919, Champion Athleticwear has offered a full line of innovative athletic apparel for men and women including activewear, sweats, tees, sports bras, team uniforms and accessories. Champion uses innovative design and state-of-the-art product testing to ensure uncompromised quality and innovative apparel for its consumers. Champion Athleticwear can be purchased at department stores, sporting goods, specialty retailers, and at Champion.com or at Facebook.com/Champion , follow us on Twitter @Championusa or on Instagram @Champion . Champion is a brand of Hanesbrands Inc.

SOURCE FaZe Clan

Related Links

http://www.Fazeclan.com

