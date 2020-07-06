FaZe Clan Drops Historic Merchandise Collaboration Honoring Juice WRLD's First Posthumous Album Legends Never Die

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FaZe Clan, the world's most prominent and influential gaming organization, today announced a new capsule collection commemorating the late Juice WRLD and honoring the artist's first posthumous album, Legends Never Die . Born out of friendship between Juice WRLD and FaZe Clan, the collection pays tribute to the significant impact he left on the gaming community and the special bond he had with FaZe. For a limited time-only, the capsule will be available for sale in a bundle alongside the Legends Never Die album, via juicewrldxfazeclan.com.

Photo Credit: Isaiah Ferrer Photo Credit: Isaiah Ferrer

In close collaboration with Juice WRLD's camp and Quantum PFS, FaZe Clan's in-house design team created the capsule drawing inspiration from Juice WRLD's new project, his legacy and the moments he created together with FaZe Clan. Along with several graphic tees and a hoodie, the collection uniquely features a paintball jersey with matching mesh shorts, drawing from memories Juice made with FaZe Clan during a paintball game last year.

"Juice had a huge impact on my life personally, and the fact that we get the chance to work with this team on this drop for his posthumous album is really, really special," says FaZe Adapt. "We hung out and went paintballing once last summer. After that we talked a couple times over the phone, thru text, and we made plans about hanging out again: playing Call of Duty, going paintballing again. I was really looking forward to it. What I miss most about Juice is his presence. He said a lot of things that a lot of people were afraid to address in his music. He made people feel like they weren't alone, which is one thing I always hold close to me. From the moment I found out who he was, he was almost exclusively what I listened to because I could relate to what he was saying and he made me feel like I wasn't alone. I hope our fans and Juice's fans are happy with this drop and really like it. It was something we've wanted for a while and we are so happy it's finally here."

"Juice really loved gaming and loved the FaZe guys," said Juice WRLD's manager Peter Jideonwo. "They did an amazing job on this merch line and we are so glad to see this collaboration is coming out in honor of Legends Never Die."

Last week FaZe talent got together with the Juice WRLD camp for a commemorative game of "Team 999 vs Team FaZe Clan" paintball in honor of Juice and the Legends Never Die album. Check out photos from the game HERE. On Saturday, FaZe Clan also released a paintball video on its main YouTube channel with all FaZe talent donning the new Juice WRLD paintball uniform. Check out the video that racked up over 2 million views in 48 hours HERE and a shorter version cut to Juice WRLD's first posthumous single "Tell Me U Luv Me" HERE.

For more information and to view the full capsule alongside "Legends Never Die," please visit juicewrldxfazeclan.com.

About FaZe Clan

Since its inception in 2010, FaZe Clan has established itself as the world's most prominent and influential gaming organization known for its disruptive original content and hyper-engaged global fanbase of 230 million combined across all social platforms. FaZe Clan holds an unrivalled position at the epicentre of gaming, sports, culture and entertainment, driving how the next generation consumes content, plays and shops. Their roster of 85 influential personalities consists of world-class gamers, engaging content creators and a mix of talent beyond the world of gaming, including NBA star Ben Simmons, NFL star Juju Smith-Schuster and global superstar artists Offset and Lil Yachty. The organization's unmatched esports division includes seven competitive teams in Fortnite, FIFA, PUBG, PUBG Mobile, Rainbow Six, Call of Duty League (Atlanta FaZe) and CS:GO with dozens of world championship trophies among them. In addition, FaZe Clan has become a sought-after fashion and lifestyle brand through an inspired apparel line and limited-edition collaborations with partners including Champion, NFL, Manchester City FC, Lyrical Lemonade, Kappa, CLOT, LA Kings, and more. Follow us @FaZeClan, @FaZeApparel and @FaZeUpdate.

SOURCE FaZe Clan

Related Links

http://juicewrldxfazeclan.com

