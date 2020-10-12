F&B Industry Increasingly Adopt Software from Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market to Meet Regulatory Compliance for Labels, Valuation to Touch US$ 91.9 Bn by 2030

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- End-use industries are harnessing the potential of product lifecycle management (PLM) software to bring transparency in supply chain and production processes and accelerate the development of innovative products.

Remote monitoring of production processes has recently emerged as a new avenue in the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

Cloud software solutions are expected to gather traction in the PLM market on account of their low cost and easier implementation than other models, attracting even small and medium-scale enterprises in end-use industries.

During the forecast period of 2020 – 2030, the product lifecycle management market is projected to clock CAGR of ~5%, and surpass valuation of US$ 91.9 Bn by 2030-end.

Analysts at TMR concur that given the complexity of production and supply chains in the Industry 4.0, PLM alone is insufficient to meet the requirements of end-use industries. Hence, they opine that vendors should increasingly focus on offering combined solution of PLM and product data management.

Key Findings of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market Report

Of the various end-users, aerospace and defense accounted for the leading market share in 2019

PLM services segment held the major market share in 2019

Cloud-based PLM software expected to clock CAGR of 10.4% during 2020 – 2030

Premise digital manufacturing software is a rapidly expanding on premise software segment

Aerospace and defense held the leading share of ~22.7% in the PLM market in 2019

North America held the dominant share of ~36.9% in product lifecycle management market in 2019

has become a mature market From 2020 to 2030, the product lifecycle management market is anticipated to clock CAGR of 6.7%

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Rise in numbers of online events and seminars by vendors has made businesses in end-use industries realize the benefits of PLM for production and supply chains.

Growing role of PLM in ensuring faster compliance for product developers is also bolstering the prospects in the product lifecycle management market.

The increasing trend of flexible and adaptable software solutions is a key aspect in the expansion of revenue potential in the PLM market.

In the above regard, cloud-based PLM software are gaining vast traction among end-use industries. They are getting increasingly attracted toward the features of easy implementation and real-time benefits of PLM solutions.

Cloud-based PLM software will gain popularity further due to efforts of the vendors in making them secure.

The growing role of PLM in understanding customers' demand across a wide range of industries in the Industry 4.0 has fueled the expansion of the market's opportunities.

Commercial aircraft manufacturing is expected to see large application of PLM, since the sector is struggling with declining space budgets.

Automotive and transportation sector is also likely to see a deluge of demand for PLM software.

Apart from the above sectors, consumer packaged goods and retail, among non-traditional sectors are expected to bolster the growth of the PLM market.

Key Impediments to Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market Stakeholders

Oftentimes, low interoperability between different product versions, database models, and formats have led to limitations in the adoption of PLM software. Further, there seems to be a lack of customized PLM solutions. Also mere PLM solutions fall short of meeting the requirements of end users, notably those who are using CAD (Computer-aided Design). The striking complexity of the Industry 4.0 has also called for a collaborative approach that involves adopting PDM in conjunction with PLM.

In the meanwhile, the focus on new analytical and data-driven approaches will pave way to the demand for next-gen PLM solutions, expanding the canvas for stakeholders to play with.

The Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market can be segmented as follows:

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market, by Software

On Premise

CAD/CAM/CAE (CAx)



Numerical Control (NC)



Simulation and Analysis (S&A)



Electronic Design and Automation (EDA)



Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC)



Collaborative Product Definition Management (CPDM)



Digital Manufacturing



Others

Cloud-based

CAD/CAM/CAE (CAx)



Numerical Control (NC)



Simulation and Analysis (S&A)



Electronic Design and Automation (EDA)



Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC)



Collaborative Product Definition Management (CPDM)



Digital Manufacturing



Others

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market, by End Use

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial Machinery & Heavy Equipment

Electronics & Semiconductor

Energy & Utilities

Consumer Products & Retail

Medical Devices & Pharmaceutical

IT & Telecom

Others

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

