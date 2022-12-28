FBNBank Senegal SA wins big at the 10th edition of Global Brands Magazine Awards

FBNBank Senegal SA won the 'Fastest Growing Banking Brand - Senegal'.

LONDON, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. The award aims to recognise global brands achieving excellence in performance across a broad range of sectors while keeping its readers updated on key trends surrounding the branding world. FBNBank Senegal SA was evaluated based on Innovation, customer service and corporate governance.

Commenting on FBNBank Senegal SA winning the awards, Jay Reddy (Director at GBM) said, "FBNBank Senegal SA has been performing consistently well since its inception. They have strived hard to provide better quality customer service through the deployment of innovative and unparalleled customer relationship management tools. FBNBank Senegal SA became the Fastest Growing Banking Brand in Senegal with its 6 branches interconnected. This enables them to facilitate their customers' business transactions from anywhere in Senegal. We wish the team at FBNBank Senegal SA all the best and hope they continue down the path of success."

Commenting on winning the awards, Omar Dioum (CEO of FBNBank Senegal) said, "The fast growth of our brand is mainly due to the unwavering support of the group, the dynamism and professionalism of our internal teams and also to the loyalty of our customers."

About FBNBank Senegal SA

FBNBank Senegal SA is a subsidiary of the First Bank of Nigeria Group. First Bank of Nigeria was founded in 1894 and is positioned as the leading financial services group in Sub-Saharan Africa, with a reputation for both dynamism, reliability and strong corporate governance. FBNBank Senegal SA operates through 06 branches in Senegal. All their branches are interconnected to facilitate the commercial transactions of their customers from any branch. FBNBank Senegal SA places particular importance on providing quality services to ensure the strengthening of its position in the regional banking sector. They strive to provide a better quality of customer service through the deployment of innovative and unmatched customer relationship management tools.

About Global Brands Magazine (England)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands' across the globe. Each year, GBM develops a series of awards for companies that stood out, having a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders.

About Global Brand Awards

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology and several more. Global Brand Awards recognise vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organisations and rewards them for their notable efforts with the ultimate global recognition.

