FBSciences Announces the New SuperSede™ Line of Seed Treatment Products

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FBSciences announces the launch of the new SuperSede™ line of seed treatment products beginning with SuperSede™ Soybean and SuperSede™ Cotton, available for demo now, and following with SuperSede™ Small Grains and SuperSede™ Corn in the coming months. These products combine FBSciences' proven Transit technology with crop-specific mixes of nutrients designed to support early crop health. FBSciences will provide these seed treatment products for downstream seed application opportunities at the dealer and grower level.

All of FBSciences' seed treatment products result in increased vigor and improved emergence in seedlings, allowing growers to establish a stronger start to the season. Seed-applied products assist in overcoming abiotic stresses – including the cold, wet conditions that seeds are subject to at planting and during germination. FBSciences' SuperSede products assist in even germination in the field, resulting in a higher stand count with an increased uniformity of stand.

With over a decade of research and more than 1000 independent trials and university studies focused on seed applications of FBSciences' products and technologies, the benefits of SuperSede have been validated on a wide variety of crops, across 6 continents, in even the harshest growing conditions around the world.

Space on the seed is at a premium, so it is crucial to ensure that any product that goes on the seed maximizes the efficiency of that space. FBSciences' SuperSede products have a notably low use rate and can be used in combination with insecticides and fungicides on the seed, working as an enhancing compliment to a grower's existing seed treatment program. FBSciences' nutritional seed treatment products enhance the efficiency and efficacy of other seed-applied products, making them a safe, climate-smart addition to a seed treatment program while increasing productivity and profitability for growers.

The first product in the line, SuperSede Soybean, designed for use with soybeans as well as other legumes, addresses particular concern in early legume growth. Abiotic stress during legume germination can negatively affect both root and nodulation development. An independent North American trial found that FBSciences' seed applied technology led to an increase of overall root mass of 29% in soybeans, giving the seedlings better access to water and nutrients at a critical time in their development as they direct their energy toward growth.

Also launching now is SuperSede Cotton. Trials on cotton, a notoriously difficult crop in early season growth, have shown that FBSciences' seed applied products and technologies resulted in a 9% average increase in plant population and a 12% average increase in cotton yield. The boron included in SuperSede Cotton supports early vigor and emergence of cotton.

"With years of proven performance in seed treatment applications, we are thrilled to finally be expanding commercial access to our FBSciences' technologies in this new line of downstream seed treatment products. We have seen a great demand for our new SuperSede product line and are looking forward to seeing these superior products enable growers to drive increased plant health, improve yields, and maximize their investment in seed," said Courtenay Wolfe, chair and CEO of FBSciences.

SuperSede Corn and SuperSede Small Grains will be available later this year, followed by additional SuperSede products to build out the category in 2022. Visit FBSciences.com to learn more about this new and expanding product line.

FBSciences is a rapidly growing global leader in the innovation and commercialization of sustainable, climate-smart agricultural biologicals. Our naturally derived, proprietary technologies form the foundation for our superior biostimulant, biopesticide, and crop nutrition solutions. As a leader in climate-smart agricultural solutions, we provide dozens of natural, renewable, and sustainably produced biological products for plant health, crop protection, and crop nutrition. FBSciences is closing in on 100 million dollars in commercial success, with global commercialization and a customer base of growers across the world seeing significantly improved crop quality and increased ROI. With over 1500 independent and university studies over 15 years and across 6 continents, in even the harshest growing conditions, FBSciences has demonstrated superior proof in the field, showing that we deliver increased quality and nutrient density, improved stress mitigation and recovery, healthier plants and higher yields, and increased utilization of other crop inputs. FBSciences' robust lineup of highly compatible products include both conventional and organic, with seed, soil, and foliar application opportunities, for row crops as well as specialty crops. With an opportunity for meaningful impact on every managed acre, we are committed to harnessing the power of nature to transform agriculture globally. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram and learn more at www.fbsciences.com .

