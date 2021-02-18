FB&T Commercial Division Welcomes Travis Wilmoth and Myra Edwards

Wilmoth brings over 19 years of banking experience with him, most recently from BB&T in Mount Airy, where he served as Business Banker and Market Leader. In his new role with FB&T, Wilmoth will serve small businesses and commercial entities in Mount Airy and northwest North Carolina's surrounding counties.

Wilmoth graduated from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke before furthering his banking education at the BB&T Banking School at Wake Forest. Wilmoth currently resides in Mount Airy and is an exceptional community advocate, having served with several organizations, including Rotary International, the Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce, Habitat for Humanity, Big Brothers Big Sisters, March of Dimes, and the Salvation Army and Relay for Life.

"We feel very fortunate to welcome Travis Wilmoth to the FB&T team as we enter the North Carolina market. Travis has earned a tremendous level of respect from his customers by delivering a high level of banking expertise and service," stated Jim McAlister, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager.

Travis Wilmoth may be reached at [email protected] or by calling 336-782-0041.

Myra Edwards, a 2013 graduate of Gardner-Webb University, joins Wilmoth as Manager and Loan Processor for FB&T. Edwards may be reached at [email protected].

About FB&T

FB&T is an extension of The First Bank & Trust Company brand into the new market area of Mount Airy, North Carolina. FB&T was formed to differentiate from similarly named institutions in the state of North Carolina. Lending solutions for FB&T are managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions.

About First Bank & Trust Company

First Bank & Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with office locations throughout southwest Virginia and the New River and Shenandoah Valleys of the state. First Bank & Trust Company also operates locations throughout northeast Tennessee. Financial solutions are addressed by offering free checking products for personal and business accounts, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. Lending solutions are managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive wealth management solutions are available through trust and brokerage service representatives.

For more information, visit www.firstbank.com or contact Kaitlyn Widner at [email protected].

