FCA at CES 2021: An Interactive Tour of Technology and Products

FCA is participating virtually in CES 2021 from January 11 through January 14 to demonstrate the company's newest technologies via highly detailed interactive product tours. Users can venture through a computer-generated, visually immersive experience with video explanations from the subject matter experts, hosted by a virtual brand ambassador.



Capitalizing on an infinite environment, FCA has built a virtual world where CES participants can be immersed in a variety of vehicle-related options and learn about the company's commitment to innovation.

Users can opt for a guided tour hosted by a virtual brand ambassador who curates information depending on user preferences. Expertly guided, the tour gives guests a deeper understanding of FCA's products and technologies through a 3D experience, which includes 12 FCA vehicles.



At any point during the experience, guests may opt for a self-guided tour. The user-controlled 3D environment allows viewing from various angles on vehicles such as the Jeep® Grand Wagoneer Concept and Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Additionally, the viewer may select any of the vehicles for a deep dive into the technology and product applications. An easy-to-use global navigation contains quick links to specific areas.



Electric vehicles and in-car technology are hot topics in the automotive industry. FCA's sensory approach at CES showcases the company's commitment to an ever-changing era of innovation. The virtual environment also houses videos related to FCA's technological development, testing and implementation, delivered by employees:

Uconnect 5

Science Labs (wind tunnel and 4-post shaker)

Advanced drive simulator

Vehicle electrification systems

Vehicle performance and capabilities

From a mobile perspective, FCA also worked with Google to leverage its cloud-streaming technology to deliver a photo-realistic Augmented Reality (AR) model of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe to viewers' phones. CES attendees can access the AR experience via a QR code on FCA's virtual showroom, which allows them to interact with the 3D model of the Jeep, change its colors and inspect details of the interior. Participants can also place the customized vehicle in a physical space, like their driveway, to see how it will fit their lifestyle. This AR experience with the Jeep Wrangler will also be launched in Google Search in the coming weeks.



FCA looks forward to providing a hands-on experience for CES attendees in the future, but until then technology can provide a unique solution to share the company's newest vehicle offerings and the technology within. The interactive site will launch at 9 a.m. EST on January 11 and remain live after CES to help consumers learn more about FCA products at fcaces2021.com.



