FCA Celebrates Top Supplier Partners Across 19 Categories at 2020 Annual Supplier Conference and Awards

"The transformational changes we made in 2019 built a strong foundation for the wave of product launches coming out of FCA, and today we spotlighted those suppliers who took their work to the next level," said Martin Horneck, Head of Purchasing and Supply Chain Management, FCA - North America. "These are the 'best of the best' in our industry and they will continue playing a leading role in our collective success."

Unique this year, FCA honored 13 companies in the Innovation category for their role in developing the all-new Uconnect 5. Through collaboration and innovation, the team of suppliers helped to make the platform the most advanced Uconnect system ever. FCA also expanded its recognition for supply chain logistics firms by adding three categories: finished vehicle logistics, logistics services, and parts and materials logistics.



The FCA North American 2020 Suppliers of the Year are:

Body Supplier of the Year – Toyoda Gosei North America Corp.

Capital Equipment Supplier of the Year – PA Solutions

Chassis Supplier of the Year – Prime Wheel

Diversity Supplier of the Year – Adient LLC

Electrical Supplier of the Year – Veoneer US Inc.

Engine Systems Supplier of the Year – Denso

Finished Vehicle Logistics Supplier of the Year – BNSF Railway

Foundational Principles Supplier of the Year – Metalsa

Innovation Supplier of the Year – AlpsAlpine, Amazon Alexa, Continental, Google, Harman, Hyundai Mobis, Marelli, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nippon Seiki North America, Panasonic Automotive, SiriusXM, TomTom, VOXX Automotive

Interior Supplier of the Year – Mayco International

Logistics Services Suppliers – Penske Logistics

Mopar Supplier of the Year – MRC Manufacturing

Parts and Materials Logistics – EHS Trucking

Powertrain Supplier of the Year – Guangdong Hongtu Technology

Raw Material Supplier of the Year – Worthington Industries

Services Supplier of the Year – Marketsource Canada Inc.

Supply Chain Management Supplier of the Year – Nippon Seiki North America

Sustainability Supplier of the Year – Accenture

Value Optimization Supplier of the Year – Irvin

Award recipients were determined based on an evaluation of each company's 2019 supplier scorecard performance – a rating system that evaluates supplier performance in quality, delivery, cost and warranty – and input from FCA senior leadership. Foundational Principles winners represent those companies that have demonstrated extraordinary partnership, collaboration, transparency and integrity. Winners for innovation, sustainability and diversity categories were submitted by the suppliers and vetted by FCA senior leadership.



FCA also awarded 21 global production suppliers for their outstanding quality. To qualify, the supplier's North American manufacturing location had to have 100 percent warranty and incoming material quality scores.

FCA holds regional annual supplier conferences across the globe.

FCA

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is a global automaker that designs, engineers, manufactures and sells vehicles in a portfolio of exciting brands, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep®, Lancia, Ram and Maserati. It also sells parts and services under the Mopar name and operates in the components and production systems sectors under the Comau and Teksid brands. FCA employs nearly 200,000 people around the globe. For more details regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

