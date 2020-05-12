FCA Employee Health and Safety a Priority as Company Prepares to Restart North American Production Operations

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) laser focused on protecting employees, families and communities

Best practices from FCA plants in China and Italy helping guide North American safety protocols

More than 57 million square feet of production floor cleaned and disinfected

Thorough daily cleaning schedules to be instituted to maintain enhanced levels of cleanliness and disinfection

Temperature checks and daily health self-screening required for all employees and visitors

Nearly 17,000 workstations analyzed for social distancing with more than 4,700 requiring redesign or modification

Staggered start times, increased break and lunch times implemented to increase social distancing

Installing thermal imaging cameras as added safety check

Masks and safety glasses to be required personal protection equipment

New safety protocols and procedures communicated in Return to Work package mailed to nearly 47,000 represented employees in the U.S. and Canada

As Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) prepares to resume its North American manufacturing operations, the Company has developed and is implementing a comprehensive program of enhanced safety measures to protect employees, their families and the surrounding communities from the spread and transmission of COVID-19 when the plants reopen.



"Above everything else, our top priority has always been to do what is right for our employees," Mike Manley, FCA CEO, said. "We have worked closely with the unions to establish protocols that will ensure our employees feel safe at work and that every step possible has been taken to protect them.



"We have drawn on our collective global expertise and best practices to rethink our production processes to put in place comprehensive protocols to keep our workforce safe," Manley said. "There is no question that coming to work will look and feel different. I have now visited several of our Detroit-area facilities, met with our teams and walked the floor. I would like to take this opportunity to personally thank all of our colleagues who have done an incredible job putting in place safety protocols to protect our people. Thank you all."



Since closing its plants in the U.S., Canada and Mexico on March 18, FCA has been working to put in place best practices that have enabled the restart of operations at its facilities in China and Italy. Aligned with World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommendations, these robust protocols, along with the actions employees will be required to take to safeguard themselves and others, were communicated as part of a Return to Work package mailed to nearly 47,000 U.S. and Canadian represented employees. Mexico will share the same information through in-person training.



FCA is implementing layers of protection to combat the spread and transmission of COVID-19. This includes cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing, but most importantly, ensuring the wellness of everyone entering an FCA facility. With that in mind, the Company will require its employees, as well as all visitors, to complete a Daily Health Risk Assessment, which consists of:

Taking their temperature less than two hours before reporting to work or visiting the site with either a Company-provided temperature strip or personal thermometer

Completing a self-screening questionnaire and turning it in upon entry

As an added measure of safety, the Company is installing thermal imaging cameras to verify what employees and visitors have self-reported.



Consistent with the direction of governmental agencies, employees will be required to wear Company-provided masks and safety glasses at all times when in the facility. Employees will also be asked to wear gloves and safety glasses when applying or cleaning with disinfectant spray. Visitors and contractors to any FCA facility will be required to provide their own personal protection equipment for entry.



During the production pause, FCA completed a significant number of cleaning and social distancing activities to prepare its facilities for when operations resume. These include:

Cleaning and Disinfecting:



More than 57 million square feet of manufacturing floor space cleaned and disinfected



Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting schedules developed for common and high traffic areas, including turnstiles, restrooms, cafeterias, locker rooms and conference rooms



135 hand-held foggers distributed for more efficient cleaning of these areas



Provided cleaning supplies at all workstations so surfaces can be cleaned and disinfected



Installed more than 2,000 hand sanitizer stations across all facilities



Daily audits to be conducted to ensure new standards are followed

Social Distancing:



More than 17,000 workstations analyzed and evaluated for adherence to six-foot social distancing guidelines



More than 4,700 job areas and workstations redesigned or protective barriers installed to allow for more social distancing



Installed plexiglass partitions and created visual management guides for social distancing in break areas and cafeterias, as well as throughout all buildings



Staggered start times and added time to breaks and lunch to minimize large gatherings



Suspended meetings of more than eight employees at a time and transitioned to virtual meetings, wherever possible



Put new approval protocols in place for facility visitors

Upon the restart of production, FCA is adopting a new level of daily cleaning and disinfecting, in accordance with WHO, CDC and OSHA recommendations, at all manufacturing locations in order to maintain the enhanced levels of cleanliness and sanitation. In addition to increasing the number of times per shift that high-traffic, high-use areas, as well as common touchpoints, are cleaned and disinfected, 10 minutes per shift will be dedicated to cleaning and disinfecting employee workstations.



Signage promoting the themes of health and safety have been posted throughout all facilities to remind employees and visitors of proper protocols related to cleaning, social distancing, required personal protection equipment and handwashing or sanitizing. Employees also will participate in small-group training sessions on the new policies and procedures as part of their first-day activities.



"We have taken a 'belt and suspenders' approach to mitigating the spread of this virus by implementing lots of layers of protection," Scott Garberding, FCA's Global Chief Manufacturing Officer, said. "You are a key part of successfully resuming operations. In this new environment, we all need to take responsibility for our own safety and that of the people around us. An effective start-up will require detailed understanding, teaching, coaching and patience from all of us."



FCA will continue to monitor and audit conditions at all facilities, as well as the latest information on COVID-19 from federal and state agencies, to implement new safeguards and procedures as needed.



FCA

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is a global automaker that designs, engineers, manufactures and sells vehicles in a portfolio of exciting brands, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep®, Lancia, Ram and Maserati. It also sells parts and services under the Mopar name and operates in the components and production systems sectors under the Comau and Teksid brands. FCA employs nearly 200,000 people around the globe. For more details regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.



SOURCE FCA

Related Links

https://www.fcagroup.com

