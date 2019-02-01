FCA Goes All-in on Big Game Digital and Social Strategy

This year, instead of advertising in the Big Game, FCA US debuted seven commercials online this week as part of its "Big Game Blitz" strategy. The final two videos – the Ram brand's "Roll Rams Roll" and "4th Quarter Fight" – launched today, Friday, Feb. 1. FCA debuted the seven videos across the Dodge, Jeep® and Ram brand digital and social channels, including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Olivier Francois, Chief Marketing Officer, FCA US :

"The teams that get to the Big Game do it by breaking through. By breaking out. By making big plays at the right time and taking calculated chances. We're no different.

This year, we will exclusively use social and digital to showcase our commercials. We decided to explore innovative ways to ride the wave of highly engaged viewers, during the one time of the year when the commercials are fun and everybody is talking about them. With this new approach, we are able to engage with the audience through more creative executions than ever before leading up to this Sunday night.

We feel like the football teams who must constantly change their strategy to make it to the Sunday night's match-up. But unlike them, we don't need to be in the Big Game to change the game."

The seven videos that debuted across the Dodge, Jeep and Ram brand social channels this week can be viewed below:

Ram Brand

"Roll Rams Roll:" Grammy-nominated rock group Greta Van Fleet's "Highway Tune" is the backdrop to the Ram brand's video "Roll Rams Roll," which features a herd of rams making their way across the nation to Atlanta, Georgia. Once they arrive, the ram herd is greeted by fellow Ram fans in the new Ram Heavy Duty truck. The Ram brand's "Roll Rams Roll" video was created in partnership with Motive Group Inc.



"4th Quarter Fight::" The 60-second spot "4th Quarter Fight" pays homage to all of the hardworking people and off-the-field players that give everything they have, beyond the 15 minutes in the fourth quarter of a football game. Ram brand's "4th Quarter Fight" was created in partnership with Highdive.



"Make Sure of It:" Building upon the Ram Truck brand's "Next Generation" campaign, which focuses on instilling values and confidence in our children, the new long-form "Make Sure of It" video introduces Academy® Award-nominee Jeremy Renner as the new voice of the Ram Truck brand. The Ram Truck brand's "Make Sure of It" was created in partnership with Doner. The "Next Generation" campaign was created in collaboration with Austin, Texas-based GSDM.

"Can't Remember:" Which was your favorite spot? Ram brand's "Can't Remember" was created in partnership with the Dallas-based The Richards Group.



Jeep Brand

"Crusher:" Completely new with evolved features, it's got the look of adventure and the guts of a Gladiator. Jeep brand's "Crusher" was created in partnership with DDB.



"More Than Just Words:" An illustrative narration of "The Star-Spangled Banner," the song serves as the catalyst that takes viewers on an unexpected musical and visual odyssey, with images splashing across the screen representing the anthem's lyrics. Jeep brand vehicles embody the spirit of the brand through the pillars of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion. The Jeep brand's "More than Just Words," directed by Mark Toia with music by OneRepublic, was created in partnership with Dallas-based The Richards Group.



Dodge Brand

"The Devil Went Down to Georgia:" The Dodge brand lineup of vehicles has arrived in Atlanta, Georgia. Dodge brand's "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" was created in partnership with Doner Agency and Racing Cowboys.



About FCA US LLC

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA).

FCA is an international automotive group listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FCAU" and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario under the symbol "FCA."

Follow FCA US news and video on:

Company blog: blog.fcanorthamerica.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA

Twitter: www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA

Twitter (Spanish): www.twitter.com/fcausespanol

YouTube: www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica

Media website: media.fcanorthamerica.com

SOURCE FCA US LLC

Related Links

http://www.fcanorthamerica.com

