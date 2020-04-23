FCA Hosts Virtual 'Bring Your Kids to Work Day @Home'

For what would be "National Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day," many companies were gearing up to celebrate the day by opening their doors to kids across the country. FCA was in the midst of event planning and excited to host hundreds of employees' children at its U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan.



But, instead of canceling due to the pandemic, FCA took the event online to host students via its "Bring Your Kids to Work Day @Home" virtual experience. Now, the children of the more than 60,000 employees in the U.S. will be able to experience a day in the life of FCA from the comfort and safety of their own homes.



"Now more than ever, parents are seeking creative ways to educate and entertain their school-aged children who are home while they're working," said Kelly Tolbert, Vice President - Global Talent, Leadership and Learning, FCA. "Rather than postpone our event until next year, we decided to create a program that allows our U.S. employees to participate with their children."



The new virtual experience is designed to explore the many careers available within the automotive company from design to production and everything in between. The program, exclusive to FCA employees, features videos and online and off-line activities. It begins by encouraging kids to share a picture of their "at-home" office and by taking a career assessment test to see where they might like to work.



The virtual program provides a behind-the-scenes look at areas such as manufacturing, IT, design, product development and marketing. Each section includes a Think!, Act! and Do! activity that can be shared to an internal community page.



Some examples include:



DESIGN

Think!

Video – Wonder what it's like to be an automotive designer? Get a peek inside the FCA Design Studios with designers who have created some of the most exciting vehicles on the road today.

Do!

Draw, paint or sculpt the next greatest vehicle design (interior or exterior). Create something totally new or design the next generation of an existing vehicle.

Act!

Take a picture of your design and share it to the community page. Under your picture, in comments, provide its brand name and/or explain the design and describe the people who would buy it.

PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT/ENGINEERING

Think!

Video – What is an engineer? Watch a video about some of our engineers at work.

Do!

Challenge: Do you have a new idea? Can you invent something new or create an improvement to make something better?

Act!

Take a picture of your invention or improvement and share it to the community page. Under your picture, in comments, provide its brand name and/or explain the innovative improvement.

VEHICLE SAFETY

Think!

Video – Nothing takes a backseat to safety. Mark Chernoby , who oversees global vehicle safety and regulatory compliance at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., meets with a group of third grade students from Bowling Green Elementary in Missouri to discuss an idea they had for their science fair project.

Do!

Test your own safety knowledge by designing and building a system to protect an egg being dropped from a 39-inch (1 meter) height above the floor.

Act!

Share your results - did you manage to keep your egg intact? How many eggs broke before you got it right? Take a picture of your design and share it to the community page.

The FCA "Bring Your Kids to Work Day @Home" program rolls out today to all U.S. FCA employees.



