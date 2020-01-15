FCA Launches Dealer Diversity Website

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

New site aims to recruit and support minority and women dealers

Site features stories highlighting dealers, awards, events and an application link to join the FCA dealer network

FCA has launched a new Dealer Diversity site designed to support and expand the number of dealerships owned and operated by minorities and women.

The site – www.minoritydealers.com – provides a clearinghouse of information ranging from dealer success stories and awards to an online application process for those interested in joining the company's network of more than 2,600 dealers.

The Dealer Network Diversity team endeavors to support the Dealer Network Operations team in sourcing candidates by creating a pipeline of qualified ready-now candidates for the dealer network through the new website. An additional goal is to provide candidates an opportunity to apply online using a secure encrypted website and to ensure awareness that the website exists as a resource.

"This site now provides a direct link into what we are doing here at FCA when it comes to growing diversity among our dealers," said Phil Langley, Head of Network Development. "We know that a dealership operates to its maximum potential when it reflects the community it serves."

The site works in tandem with the Dealer Investment Program, which was launched in early 2018. The program provides financial support to proven, high-potential individuals who want to operate a Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram or Alfa Romeo-Maserati dealership, but have limited funds. The program seeks to match potential dealers with specific markets where they can succeed.

FCA had 177 minority-owned dealers at the end of 2018, which is a 57 percent increase since 2010. FCA is now ranked No. 2 in minority-owned stores for the U.S. automotive industry. There are also 317 dealerships owned by women.

"We must maintain strong relationships with our minority-owned dealerships and those sites owned by women," said Eric Wong, Senior Manager of Dealer Market Representation, Diversity and Technology. "This site provides a conduit so FCA can provide support to help our dealers achieve financial success."

FCA will be conducting candidate interviews for high-performance individuals interested in joining the FCA Dealer Network at the National Automobile Dealers Association Show in Las Vegas. Interviews will take place at the Waldorf Astoria on Feb.15 and Feb 16. Appointments can be scheduled by emailing DealerDiversity@fcagroup.com.

