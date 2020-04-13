FCA Launches #MusicMonday Living Room Performance Series to Entertain and Encourage People to Pledge to Stay #TogetherAtHome for Loved Ones

FCA brands are coming together to bring comfort through music to all Americans in the face of this global crisis and to encourage people to pledge to stay at home, when possible, for their health and the health of their loved ones. The weekly live performances via Facebook Live Watch Party will also include a Q&A, and other entertainment, from the artists' own living rooms into the homes of their fans. The weekly #MusicMonday living room performance series launches tonight, Monday, April 13 at 7 p.m. ET and is set to run at least through the month of April.



Using the hashtag #TogetherAtHome, the artist performances will be a show of support and solidarity to all fans who are staying home. For talent curation, FCA partnered with Interscope Records, known for talent diversity on its roster. The artists include X Ambassadors (April 13), Dermot Kennedy (April 20) and Ari Lennox (April 27).

"In times such as these, familiar songs of optimism have the power to inspire like nothing else," said Olivier Francois, Chief Marketing Officer, FCA. "We want to both connect and bring comfort through music to all Americans as we face this crisis together. And also to encourage our community of owners, fans and followers to pledge to stay at home, when possible, for their health and the health of their loved ones."

In a show of solidarity, and reflective of the moment everyone is going through together, the artists will perform a stripped back set from their living room, focusing more on the performance and less on elaborate set production. Fans are encouraged to use the hashtags #MusicMonday and #TogetherAtHome. In addition to performing live, the artists will do a Q&A for fans.

Fans will be asked to pledge their support to stay at home, if possible, during the pandemic crisis, to do the right thing to keep themselves, their loved ones and their communities safe, until the crisis clears.

The half-hour performances will stream live via Facebook Live Watch Party at 7 p.m. ET across the Facebook channels of Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, FIAT and Ram, in addition to the artist's own Facebook page: X Ambassadors, Dermot Kennedy and Ari Lennox.

In addition, the full performances will be pulled into an IGTV series and across each brand's YouTube channel via a #MusicMonday playlist.

FCA Expands Efforts to Support Coronavirus Relief

In March, FCA announced that the company is in the process of converting its first plant to produce 1 million face masks per month for donation to first responders and health care workers. More recently, the company expanded its support of coronavirus-relief efforts, focusing on two principal areas: providing 1 million meals to school children across North America and support for a range of technical, logistical and manufacturing programs, such as face mask production.

