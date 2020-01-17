FCA Offers Multiple Exhibits and Driving Experiences at the 2020 Houston Auto Show

HOUSTON, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Alfa Romeo will showcase the new 2020 model-year Stelvio and Giulia, both featuring best-in-class performance and seductive Italian style in addition to a refreshed interior, new standard content and newly available technology

Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid minivans offer unprecedented functionality and style for consumers

Dodge//SRT shakes things up with the Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody, designed and engineered to push the boundaries of what a four-door family sedan can be

FIAT brand display features the Fiat 500X, a fun-to-drive Italian crossover with all-wheel drive

Jeep® brand showcases the 2020 Jeep Gladiator midsize truck and the Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel, the most capable, fuel-efficient and highest torque-rated Wrangler ever

Ram Truck display offers full lineup, including the 2020 Ram Heavy Duty with a towing capacity of 35,100 pounds and a payload capacity of 7,680 pounds

Popular indoor and outdoor driving experiences return, including Camp Jeep, Ram Truck Test Track and Drive FCA!

FCA will roll into the Houston Auto Show on Jan. 22 with a variety of displays and interactive experiences, featuring Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge//SRT, FIAT, Jeep® and Ram brand vehicles.

Alfa Romeo Brand

The Alfa Romeo display will feature the Alfa Romeo Giulia, the reigning "Performance Sedan of Texas," awarded by the Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA). The brand will also feature the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, bringing world-class performance, seductive Italian style and an exhilarating driving experience to the premium midsize SUV segment. Since its founding in Milan, Italy, in 1910, Alfa Romeo has designed and crafted some of the most stylish and exclusive cars in automotive history. That tradition lives on today as both the Giulia and Stelvio feature impressive product enhancements with the new 2020 model year. Both vehicles receive an updated interior with upgraded customer touchpoints, added storage and a reimagined console. Key, new, standard equipment includes an all-new 8.8-inch touchscreen display, forward collision warning, 12-month subscription to SiriusXM and new connected services, and available wireless charging and level II autonomous driving capability. Stelvio Sport trims and above receive the all-new body-color appearance kit, giving the vehicle a more premium and striking presence with the addition of painted wheel, lower rocker and rear fascia moldings.

Chrysler Brand

As a four-time consecutive winner of TAWA's "Family Car of Texas," the Chrysler Pacifica and the Pacifica Hybrid reinvent the minivan segment with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. Re-engineered from the ground up on an all-new platform, the Pacifica delivers class-leading gasoline and hybrid powertrains to the minivan segment. With more than 100 available safety and security features, the all-new Uconnect Theater rear seat entertainment system, tri-pane panoramic sunroof, and a full array of comfort, convenience and driver assistance technologies, the Chrysler Pacifica is a no-compromises minivan ideally suited for today's families. The Pacifica Hybrid is the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves more than 80 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode and more than 30 miles of all-electric range.

Dodge//SRT Brand

Dodge delivers the industry's most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world with the 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody. Powered by the proven supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® Hellcat V-8 engine, the Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody boasts a best-in-class 707 horsepower and 650 lb.-ft. of torque and delivers a top speed of 196 miles per hour (mph), maintaining its reign as the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world. The Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody runs 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds and a quarter-mile elapsed time (ET) in 10.96 seconds, pulls.96 g on the skid pad, which combined makes this the quickest and best handling production Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat ever. The Widebody Package, standard on Charger SRT Hellcat and available on Charger Scat Pack, includes new integrated fender flares that add 3.5 inches of body width, creating an even more aggressive, planted stance. The Dodge display also will feature the Dodge Challenger, the current "Car of Texas" and "Performance Car of Texas" awarded by TAWA, as well as the Durango, Grand Caravan, Journey and Charger.

FIAT Brand

The FIAT brand will showcase the 2020 Fiat 500X and the Fiat 124 Spider. The Fiat 500X features standard all-wheel drive and a fuel-efficient 1.3-liter direct-injection turbocharged engine, generating 177 horsepower and a best-in-class torque rating of 210 lb.-ft. Starting at a $25,390 manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP), the Fiat 124 Spider is the most affordable roadster in its class and features a class-exclusive four-cylinder turbocharged engine, best-in-class highway fuel economy, best-in-class cargo room and class-exclusive quad exhaust tips. FIAT is the only brand in the industry to offer standard turbo powertrains that deliver at least 30 miles per gallon (mpg) across its entire lineup.



Jeep Brand

The Jeep brand returns to the Houston Auto Show with the new 2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel, featuring the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 engine, rated at 260 horsepower and 442 lb.-ft. of torque, with engine stop-start (ESS) technology standard. Wrangler EcoDiesel models are rated at 29 mpg highway, 22 mpg city and 25 mpg combined. The Jeep brand also will showcase the Jeep Gladiator, the most off-road capable midsize truck ever, as well as TAWA award winners Jeep Renegade, "Subcompact Sport Utility Vehicle of Texas," and Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, "Off-road Sport Utility Vehicle of Texas." Also on display are the Jeep Grand Cherokee, Jeep Cherokee and Jeep Compass.

Attendees can experience a number of Jeep vehicles first-hand at Camp Jeep, the ultimate indoor off-road driving course. The 25,000-square-foot exhibit enables participants to experience the extreme off-road capabilities of Jeep vehicles. The course is comprised of several obstacles that simulate some of the rigorous testing that Jeep vehicles must endure to be "Trail Rated," including ground clearance, traction, stability, articulation and suspension.



Ram Truck Brand

The all-new Ram Heavy Duty will take center stage for the Ram Truck brand and blends extreme performance and towing capability with the segment's most refinement and operator comfort features. The 2020 Ram Heavy Duty offers a towing capacity of 35,100 pounds and a payload capacity of 7,680 pounds. Driving it all, the pickup segment's first 1,000 lb.-ft. of torque engine, the Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel. The new Ram Heavy Duty also sets benchmarks in comfort, luxury materials, innovation and technology extending well past any competitive offerings. Class-leading ride and handling is accomplished via a class-exclusive link-coil rear (2500) suspension system with optional rear air suspension (2500 and 3500). Giving maximum effort all day, every day with confidence, the Ram Heavy Duty line of pickup trucks steps forward with the full force of modern capability. Showgoers also can see TAWA's reigning "Truck of Texas," the Ram 1500, plus several trucks with award designations from the group's Texas Truck Rodeo: Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn, "Luxury Pickup Truck of Texas," Ram Power Wagon, "Off-Road Pickup Truck of Texas," and Ram 2500 as "Heavy Duty Pickup Truck."

More adventurous auto show attendees will want to try the Ram Truck Test Track, an interactive adventure zone demonstrating the power and capabilities of the Ram Truck vehicle lineup. Professional drivers steer attendees through the interactive course in a Ram 1500 Laramie, Ram Rebel, Ram 2500 Laramie or Ram 2500 Power Wagon. Key track features include the iconic Ram Mobile Mountain, where passengers can experience first-hand the traction capabilities of a Ram truck while climbing the 13-foot high, 30-yard long, 30-degree iconic Ram Mountain.



About the Houston Automobile Dealers Association

The Houston Auto Show is produced annually by the Houston Automobile Dealers Association (HADA). Comprised of approximately 185 franchised new car and truck dealers, HADA serves as the local backbone for Houston's automotive industry. By providing legislative representation, community service programs and events that are designed to assist franchised new car and truck dealers, HADA is committed to promoting and maintaining a competitive automotive industry in Houston and the communities its members serve. Now in its 37 year, the Houston Auto Show at NRG Center is the largest auto show in the South and encompasses nearly 700 of the latest vehicle models from more than 40 manufacturers, with 80 different test drive vehicles all in one place. Learn more at HoustonAutoShow.com.

About FCA

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is a global automaker that designs, engineers, manufactures and sells vehicles in a portfolio of exciting brands, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep®, Lancia, Ram and Maserati. It also sells parts and services under the Mopar name and operates in the components and production systems sectors under the Comau and Teksid brands. FCA employs nearly 200,000 people around the globe. For more details regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.



