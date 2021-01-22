FCA Packaging Acquires Timber Creek Resource

MOLINE, Ill., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FCA, LLC ("FCA Packaging"), a portfolio company of Delos Capital and leader in custom industrial packaging products and services, announced today the acquisition of Timber Creek Resource ("Timber Creek") which also does business under the name Wisconsin Box.

Timber Creek is a full service, custom crating and packaging company operating in Wisconsin, New York and Tennessee, that specializes in the manufacture of protective packaging solutions used in a diverse array of end markets.

"We are excited to add Timber Creek to FCA's national portfolio of the best industrial packaging companies," said David Wilsted, CEO of FCA Packaging. "Timber Creek's leadership and reputation in the greater Milwaukee and Chicago areas will further FCA's offering in the region, and allow both our companies to expand the scope, reach and level of service to our national customer base."

"From day one, the goal of this transition was to find the right partner to fuel our continued growth," said Steve Everett, Jr., President of Timber Creek. "FCA's innovative tools and vast resources combined with Timber Creek's strong customer relationships and history of innovative packaging solutions will drive incremental value to our customers and create new opportunities for our team. It is an exciting day for our entire organization."

"Over the last 34 years, growing from one small pallet shop to nine production facilities across three states, we always had terrific employees and kept our focus on the customer," said Gary LeMaster, founder of Timber Creek. "I know FCA has the same appreciation for employees and customers, and I am excited for the future partnership."

About FCA Packaging

FCA is the leading designer and manufacturer of highly customized packaging products and solutions for major original equipment manufacturers. FCA services multiple industries, including industrial manufacturing, construction, aerospace, defense, energy, mining, heavy duty engines, and agriculture. FCA has manufacturing locations nationwide. Contact David Wilsted, [email protected] for more information or visit www.fcapackaging.com.

About Timber Creek

Timber Creek Resource is a leading manufacturer of custom, highly engineered protective packaging products with manufacturing locations and hardwood mills in Wisconsin, New York and Tennessee. www.tcrllc.com.

About Delos Capital

Delos Capital, founded in 2013, is a lower middle market private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and growth investments. For more information, visit www.deloscap.com.

