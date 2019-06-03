FCA Reports May 2019 U.S. Sales

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Ram brand achieves 12th consecutive monthly record as May sales rise 29 percent

Jeep® Grand Cherokee notches best May ever as sales rise 18 percent

Dodge Charger reports highest May in six years as sales reach 9,296 vehicles

FCA US LLC achieved three records in May, led by the Ram brand which notched its 12th consecutive monthly sales record as demand for both light-duty and heavy-duty pickup trucks remained strong.



It was the best May ever for the Jeep® Grand Cherokee and the highest level of May sales for the Dodge Charger in six years. Overall, total sales rose 2 percent to 218,702 vehicles. Fleet represented 31 percent of total sales during the month. On a year-to-date basis, fleet accounted for 22 percent of sales.



"On a year-over-year basis we have increased our average transaction prices by more than $3,000 a vehicle and still managed some notable sales increases," said Reid Bigland, U.S. Head of Sales. "In its first full month on sale, our all new Jeep Gladiator pickup truck delivered more than 2,500 vehicle sales, our Ram pickup truck sales soared 33 percent and the Jeep Grand Cherokee delivered its best May sales ever."



Month Sales Vol % CYTD Sales Vol % Model Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Compass 14,534 17,327 -16% 64,537 72,368 -11% Patriot 0 63 -100% 12 502 -98% Wrangler 24,530 25,102 -2% 96,930 110,382 -12% Gladiator 2,584 0 New 3,021 0 New Cherokee 17,283 23,789 -27% 81,384 91,286 -11% Grand Cherokee 25,394 21,494 18% 103,612 91,589 13% Renegade 6,001 9,512 -37% 29,959 41,906 -29% JEEP BRAND 90,326 97,287 -7% 379,455 408,033 -7% Ram P/U 62,250 46,781 33% 231,382 189,997 22% ProMaster Van 3,651 4,092 -11% 20,775 13,366 55% ProMaster City 1,216 1,011 20% 5,784 5,249 10% RAM BRAND 67,117 51,884 29% 257,941 208,612 24% 200 6 88 -93% 35 842 -96% 300 2,665 3,484 -24% 12,953 20,389 -36% Town & Country 0 1 -100% 3 5 -40% Pacifica 8,232 11,151 -26% 38,490 53,910 -29% CHRYSLER BRAND 10,903 14,724 -26% 51,481 75,146 -31% Dart 0 29 -100% 10 307 -97% Avenger 1 0 100% 1 2 -50% Charger 9,296 6,869 35% 36,012 34,766 4% Challenger 5,748 7,005 -18% 23,601 30,545 -23% Viper 0 3 -100% 2 14 -86% Journey 7,642 10,966 -30% 38,727 41,023 -6% Caravan 16,809 15,487 9% 59,732 70,511 -15% Durango 8,263 6,222 33% 31,453 27,378 15% DODGE BRAND 47,759 46,581 3% 189,538 204,546 -7% 500 335 264 27% 1,386 1,908 -27% 500L 69 184 -63% 309 747 -59% 500X 272 568 -52% 1,284 2,711 -53% Spider 349 425 -18% 1,191 1,493 -20% FIAT BRAND 1,025 1,441 -29% 4,170 6,859 -39% Giulia 797 1,175 -32% 3,578 5,383 -34% Alfa 4C 14 19 -26% 82 95 -14% Stelvio 761 1,183 -36% 3,782 4,538 -17% ALFA ROMEO 1,572 2,377 -34% 7,442 10,016 -26% FCA US LLC 218,702 214,294 2% 890,027 913,212 -3%

Method of Determining FCA US LLC's Monthly Sales. FCA US's reported vehicle sales represent unit sales of vehicles to retail customers, deliveries of vehicles to fleet customers and to others such as FCA US's employees and retirees as well as vehicles used for marketing. Most of these reported sales reflect retail sales made by dealers out of their own inventory of vehicles previously purchased by them from FCA US. Reported vehicle units sales do not correspond to FCA US's reported revenues, which are based on FCA US's sale and delivery of vehicles, and typically recognized upon shipment to the dealer or end customer. As announced on July 26, 2016, FCA US has modified its methodology for monthly sales reporting as follows:

Sales to retail customers by dealers in the U.S. are derived from the New Vehicle Delivery Report ("NVDR") system and are determined as the sum of (A) all sales recorded by dealers during the month net of all unwound transactions recorded to the end of that month (whether the original sale was recorded in the current month or any prior month); plus (B) all sales of vehicles during that month attributable to past unwinds that had previously been reversed in determining monthly sales (in the current or prior months).

Fleet sales are recorded upon the shipment of the vehicle by FCA US to the customer or end user.

to the customer or end user. Other retail sales are recorded either (A) when the sale is recorded in the NVDR system (for sales by dealers in Puerto Rico and limited sales made through distributors that submit NVDRs in the same manner as for sales by U.S. dealers) or (B) upon receipt of a similar delivery notification (for vehicles for which NVDRs are not entered such as vehicles for FCA employees).



About FCA US LLC

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA).



This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on FCA's current expectations and projections about future events and, by their nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: volatility and deterioration of capital and financial markets, including possibility of new Eurozone sovereign debt crisis, changes in commodity prices, changes in general economic conditions, economic growth and other changes in business conditions, weather, floods, earthquakes or other natural disasters, changes in government regulation, production difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints, and many other risks and uncertainties, most of which are outside of FCA's control.



