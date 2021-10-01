FCA Reports Third-quarter 2021 U.S. Sales

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Jeep® Grand Cherokee total sales up 45% year-over-year; retail sales up 47%

Best third quarter ever for Jeep Gladiator; total sales up 2%, retail sales up 3%

Ram ProMaster Van total sales up 26%; best third quarter ever for retail sales

Dodge Durango best calendar year-to-date retail sales since 2005

Alfa Romeo total sales up 14% calendar year-to-date

FCA US LLC reported U.S. total sales for the quarter were 410,917 vehicles compared with 507,351 for the same period in 2020. Retail sales were 348,084 vehicles for the quarter. Fleet accounted for 15% of total sales.

"While the various supply chain issues facing our industry continue to impact available inventory, we know the demand for our vehicles is still there," said U.S. Head of Sales Jeff Kommor. "Calendar year-to-date, total sales improved 3% versus this time last year."

During the quarter, Jeep® Gladiator recorded its best third quarter ever as total sales rose 2% year-over-year to 22,674 vehicles. Grand Cherokee total sales rose 45% year-over-year to 81,704 vehicles. Retail sales rose 47%, resulting in its second-best third quarter since 1993.

The all-new 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee, including an electrified 4xe version, made its debut earlier in the week. This fifth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee builds on a legacy as the most awarded SUV ever, shattering expectations by bringing the most technologically advanced, luxurious and 4x4-capable Jeep Grand Cherokee yet.

Ram Promaster Van, the no-compromise benchmark for durability, efficiency, connectivity and safety features, delivered its best third-quarter retail sales ever with 20,168 vehicles.

The Dodge brand continues to demonstrate its proven performance, as the Dodge Durango delivered its best year-to-date retail sales since 2005.

Chrysler 300 total sales increased 27% to 14,631 vehicles versus last year.

The Alfa Romeo brand posted a 14% increase in calendar year-to-date total sales versus last year, with sales of the Stelvio SUV increasing by 18% and the Giulia sedan by 8%.

See the attached table for the breakdown of brand and nameplate sales.

FCA US LLC

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US LLC is a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V. For the methodology of determining FCA US LLC monthly sales click here.

FCA US LLC Sales Summary Q3 2021















Q3 Sales Vol % CYTD Sales Vol % Model Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Compass 23,875 29,588 -19% 58,029 77,809 -25% Patriot 3 1 200% 7 2 250% Wrangler 46,043 54,071 -15% 164,709 150,202 10% Gladiator 22,674 22,163 2% 71,458 56,990 25% Cherokee 11,592 40,981 -72% 78,750 97,919 -20% Grand Cherokee 81,704 56,447 45% 189,727 152,856 24% Renegade 10,663 18,961 -44% 41,957 45,820 -8% Wagoneer 42 0

21 0

Grand Wagoneer 90 0

12 0

JEEP BRAND 196,686 222,212 -11% 604,670 581,598 4% Ram P/U 121,704 156,157 -22% 434,772 402,410 8% ProMaster Van 20,168 15,998 26% 49,177 33,496 47% ProMaster City 2,868 3,020 -5% 11,461 7,438 54% RAM BRAND 144,740 175,175 -17% 495,410 443,345 12% 200 2 4 -50% 5 7 -29% 300 3,569 3,170 13% 14,631 11,553 27% Town & Country 0 0

1 0

Pacifica 11,931 28,696 -58% 59,502 64,290 -7% CHRYSLER BRAND 15,502 31,870 -51% 74,139 75,850 -2% Dart 3 1 200% 5 6 -17% Charger 19,395 23,547 -18% 61,498 53,631 15% Challenger 13,994 16,332 -14% 44,142 38,350 15% Viper 0 2 -100% 2 2 0% Journey 1,062 10,164 -90% 13,827 30,750 -55% Caravan 89 5,933 -98% 2,956 36,155 -92% Durango 14,516 15,957 -9% 52,931 45,456 16% DODGE BRAND 49,059 71,936 -32% 175,361 204,350 -14% 500 6 96 -94% 18 662 -97% 500L 24 138 -83% 177 392 -55% 500X 312 452 -31% 980 1,130 -13% Spider 59 416 -86% 932 1,385 -33% FIAT BRAND 401 1,102 -64% 2,107 3,569 -41% Giulia 1,830 2,192 -17% 6,114 5,643 8% Alfa 4C 9 21 -57% 76 92 -17% Stelvio 2,690 2,843 -5% 8,003 6,758 18% ALFA ROMEO 4,529 5,056 -10% 14,193 12,493 14% FCA US LLC 410,917 507,351 -19% 1,365,880 1,321,205 3%















