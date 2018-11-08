FCA US Achieves Gold Medallion Certification For Efforts To Recruit, Employ And Retain The Nation's Veterans

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

FCA US recognized under federal Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE)

"Company demonstrated a model of patriotism worthy of praise as well as a recognition of the value veterans bring to the workplace"

HIRE medallion certification is the only veteran hiring award issued by the U.S. government

Company was the only automaker to achieve HIRE medallion certification in 2018

FCA US announced today that it has achieved gold medallion certification for its efforts to recruit, employ and retain the nation's veterans. The recognition was awarded under the Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE) signed into law by President Trump in 2017.

The HIRE Vets Medallion Program is the only veteran hiring award issued by the U.S. government. FCA US was the only automaker to achieve HIRE medallion certification in 2018.

"FCA US has a long and deep connection to the women and men who've fought and continue to fight for our nation's freedom," said Barb Pilarski, Head of Human Resources, FCA US LLC. "We are proud that our connection to the nation's heroes is as strong as ever and continues today in very meaningful ways."

"By meeting the criteria required for a Gold Medallion Program Demonstration Award, FCA US demonstrated a model of patriotism worthy of praise as well as a recognition of the value veterans bring to the workplace," Matthew Miller, Deputy Assistant Secretary, HIRE Vets Medallion Program, said.

In addition to the 2018 HIRE certification, the Company is a past recipient of the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve's (ESGR) prestigious Freedom Award for providing exceptional support for FCA employees enlisted in national defense through human resource policies and management tools. The Company first signed the ESGR pledge in 2008 and reaffirmed its pledge in 2015.

Currently,19 members of the FCA US team are on active leave while 410 employees are Active and Inactive reservists. More than 5,000 current employees are U.S. military veterans.

In addition, in 2016 FCA US earned a Silver Status as a Michigan Friendly Employer by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency in recognition of its recruitment strategies aimed at veterans.

For the second year in a row in 2018, the Company earned a position on DiversityInc magazine's list of top companies for veterans.

Since 2011, the Company, in partnership with supplier Prestige Group based in Clinton Township, Mich., offers a life-changing program for returning veterans who secure engineering internship positions at FCA US while they finish their undergraduate degrees. To date, more than 100 veterans have taken advantage of this program.

"We remain as committed as ever to support our nations heroes and to ensure they can be a part of our Company's future business success." Pilarski added.

About FCA US LLC

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA).

FCA is an international automotive group listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FCAU" and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario under the symbol "FCA."

