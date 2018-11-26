FCA US Captures Motor Trend's 2019 SUV, Truck and Person of the Year Awards

FCA US has landed Motor Trend's 2019 SUV, Truck and Person of the Year awards. The editors of the automotive publication have named the Jeep® Wrangler as the 2019 SUV of the Year® and the Ram 1500 the 2019 Truck of the Year® — two of the most coveted automotive industry awards in extremely competitive segments. Former FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne is honored posthumously with Motor Trend's 2019 Person of the Year.

Motor Trend's "Of the Year" awards recognize the best vehicles representing exceptional value, superiority in their classes and impact on the automotive scene.

"The Jeep Wrangler and Ram 1500 are significant products at FCA; concurrently winning Motor Trend's SUV of the Year and Truck of the Year titles is a proud accomplishment, and a testament to the capability and determination of our employees," said Mike Manley, Chief Executive Officer, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. "These awards help to acknowledge our team's tireless efforts to ensure the new Wrangler and the new Ram 1500 stand out in their competitive segments.

"On behalf of all FCA employees, we also deeply appreciate Motor Trend's recognition of Sergio Marchionne as Person of the Year. His legacy in the industry, and his lasting impact on FCA will be remembered forever."

Motor Trend's "Of the Year" program is open to any all-new or substantially upgraded 2019 model-year vehicles. Instead of being compared against one another, contending vehicles are first put through Motor Trend's full battery of performance tests to evaluate virtually every aspect of each vehicle. All competitors are then evaluated on three separate courses at a professional automotive test center before finalists are selected.

"For 2019, the Ram 1500 and Jeep Wrangler blew away our Motor Trend editors and judges by not only delivering class-leading capability for work and play, but truly impressive levels of refinement, technology, style and comfort," said Ed Loh, Motor Trend editor-in-chief. "Congratulations to FCA for delivering two real winners.

"Sergio was a special leader who salvaged troubled Chrysler and Fiat, saving thousands of jobs across the globe," added Loh. "He was a man who did not do something unless he was convinced it would be successful. Sergio Marchionne got the work done and he left an indelible mark on the automotive industry."

After weeks of testing conclude, the judges determine which vehicles will be given "Of the Year" titles. The winners are not chosen from a direct comparison against other finalists, but instead a result of how each contender measured against the award's six criteria: design advancement, engineering excellence, efficiency, safety, value and performance of intended function.

A full report on Motor Trend's comprehensive testing will be featured on MotorTrend.com and in the January 2019 issue of Motor Trend.

Person of the Year Award

Every year, Motor Trend also honors automotive leaders who deserve attention for setting rules or for breaking them, and who contribute to expansion of industry thinking. Former FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne has been named as Motor Trend's 2019 Person of the Year, marking the third time he has been recognized for his leadership, contributions, and passion for the automotive industry and its people.

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Jeep Wrangler continues to deliver class-leading capability, and has been completely refined to offer consumers a vehicle truly built for work, play and for driving every day ... on the road, on the trail and in any weather condition. The all-new Jeep Wrangler is loaded with advanced technology and connectivity, and boasts a remarkably comfortable interior, improved on-road driving dynamics, unique and authentic styling, new levels of safety and security features, and powertrain options that include the dependable 3.6-liter V-6 engine and an all-new 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine that provides even more performance and fuel efficiency. Jeep Wrangler remains the most capable and recognized vehicle in the world.

2019 Ram 1500

The all-new 2019 Ram 1500 is a no-compromise truck, leading in luxury, efficiency, capability and innovation. Ram leads the full-size truck segment with significant gains in fuel efficiency through an all-new eTorque mild hybrid system in both V-6 and V-8 configurations. Overall weight for the Ram 1500 has been reduced by 225 pounds. The frame uses advanced materials and engineering to eliminate 100 pounds while increasing stiffness and durability for 12,750 pounds of towing capability and 2,300 pounds of payload. The new Uconnect 4C with a massive 12-inch touchscreen leads the pickup world with technology, featuring split-screen capability, 360-degree camera views and exclusive content from SiriusXM with 360L. Active safety and security systems join the technology onslaught with adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking and Blind-spot Monitoring.

